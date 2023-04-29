Emotions bubbled to the brim at Hallford Field, where the fate of two seasons hinged on the outcome. Rightly so, with one postseason spot up for grabs between two teams earnestly committed to owning it for themselves.
Weeks of work boiled down to the District 12-6A finale between Temple and Bryan on Saturday night, and the Vikings boarded their bus back to the Brazos Valley with a playoff ticket in hand after an 8-6 victory in front of a full house.
It was Temple’s first loss in 20 days as the Wildcats’ late-season surge that included three consecutive district wins — and a non-district nod — to set up the winner-take-all showdown against Bryan was halted one triumph short of ending a postseason drought, which started in 2019.
“I knew we had more in us. I talked to these boys before (April 11 versus Harker Heights) and told them to go out there and have fun like when we were kids. That’s all you can do,” said senior first baseman Aric Hickman, eyes still red following an extended postgame huddle that tugged at heartstrings and closed with a prayer led by senior Ethan Paulsen.
“We strung together four wins. These boys fought. We prayed every day. God gave us the chance. The chips fell where they fell. Baseball is baseball,” Hickman continued. “But, this is the hardest-fighting group that you’ll ever see on a baseball field.”
The Vikings (10-13-1, 5-7), who will play Mansfield Legacy in the first round of the playoffs next week, snapped a six-game losing streak at the most convenient time while sweeping the season series with Temple (12-17, 5-7), which gave them the head-to-head tiebreaker for that final berth.
“I just talked to them all week about having pride. This game was about pride — not laying down,” Bryan head coach Justin Garcia. “We’ve had a rough couple weeks but I wanted them to come out and show some fight. They did.”
Isaac Ramos, Parker Madsen and Jesaiah Hernandez each went 2-for-3, Lezlie Jackson hit a towering solo home run and Naeten Mitchell produced an RBI double for Temple, which left at least one runner on base in every inning.
Rylan Hill delivered a long, solo homer in the third for Bryan, which hadn’t scored more than four runs in a game since a March 31 win.
The Wildcats’ Xavier Padilla started on the mound, allowing seven runs on five hits in 3 2/3 innings before yielding to Mitchell, who went the rest of the way.
Stone Farris pitched 3 2/3 innings for Bryan, exiting with runners on the corners in the fourth. Kaleb Mott entered in relief and quelled that jam then gave up Jackson’s homer that put Temple within 8-5 and an RBI sacrifice fly from Roman Rios in the seventh for the final margin.
“I could see it in their eyes they didn’t want to give it up. Their desire and will to get it done, it was special,” Temple first-year head coach Liam Fach said. “Just a couple plays here and there. Even though we didn’t get the result we wanted, we fought. It was a ballgame.”
Mitchell staked Temple to a 1-0 lead in the first with his run-scoring double but Bryan went ahead to stay with a four-run second inning that featured three doubles, one of which was a two-run knock by Chase Crawford. The Wildcats pulled within 4-3 in the bottom of the second using Padilla’s RBI groundout and Ramos’ run-scoring single.
Hill popped his home run in the third to make it 5-3 and was countered in Temple’s half of the inning when Madsen scored on Hernandez’s single to right field.
The Vikings added two in the fourth for 7-4 on an error and Avery Wenzel’s sacrifice fly then increased the advantage to 8-4 in the fifth using Mason Garcia’s RBI double.
“This group of kids, they were special — my first group I was able to be a head coach for,” Fach said. “They exceeded my expectations. We worked our butts off. This team was special. They were different.”
Prior to the game, which was originally scheduled for Friday but pushed a day because of weather, 12 seniors were honored, including Padilla, Ramos, Mitchell, Hickman, Paulsen, Hernandez, Peyton Magana, Deshaun Brundage, Trevor Skaggs, Evan Machuca, Andrew Martinez, and team manager Emony Dosson.
“I feel confident that these kids will be successful off of the field, and that’s the ultimate goal,” Fach said. “And the group coming back, we’re excited about it. The future is bright for Wildcat baseball.”