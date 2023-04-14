BASEBALL
COLLEGE
Texas-Dallas 8, Mary Hardin-Baylor 1
UT-Dallas 000 103 121 — 8 9 1
UMHB 000 000 100 — 1 9 4
Vera, King (8) and Nairn. Farlander, Fenner (5), Palczewski (7), Haynes (8), Vadala (9) and Rodriguez. W—Vera. L—Farlander. HR—UMHB: Grosz. 2B—UTD: Skivington, Self, Finn; UMHB: Harmon.
Records — UT-Dallas 19-11, 12-7 ASC; UMHB 10-16, 6-13.
HIGH SCHOOL
Friday’s Scores
Lake Belton 5, Killeen 0
SOFTBALL
COLLEGE
Mary Hardin-Baylor 2, Texas-Dallas 1
UMHB 002 000 0 — 2 6 1
UT-Dallas 001 000 0 — 1 1 0
Flores and Niles. Hoelscher and Todd. W—Flores (11-3). L—Hoelscher (10-5). HR—UMHB: Gutierrez. 2B—UMHB: Gutierrez.
Records — UMHB 19-9, 12-3 ASC; UT-Dallas 18-9, 11-5.
Mary Hardin-Baylor 7, Texas-Dallas 4
UMHB 411 100 0 — 7 10 2
UT-Dallas 000 020 2 — 4 8 2
Long, McCallister (5), Gillean (7) and Niles. Mejia, Cutbirth (1), Rodriguez (5) and Todd. W—Long (9-4). L—Mejia (3-2). HR—UMHB: Gutierrez, Wright. 2B—UMHB: Crofut, Eggleston; UTD: Caddell.
Records — UMHB 20-9, 13-3 ASC; UT-Dallas 18-10, 11-6.
HIGH SCHOOL
DISTRICT 12-6A
Harker Heights 6, Temple 5
Heights 000 100 5 — 6 9 1
Temple 010 040 0 — 5 5 1
Brown and Luna-Guzman. Teeters, Ares (7) and Valdez. W—Brown. L—teeters. HR—H: Brown. 2B—H: Luna-Guzman.
Records — Harker Heights 18-7-1, 7-3; Temple 5-23-1, 4-7.
DISTRICT 23-4A
Salado 9, Gatesville 0
Gatesville 000 000 0 — 0 1 1
Salado 017 001 X — 9 12 0
Hester, Featherston (3) and Glover. Waters, McLaurin (6) and Salazar. W—Waters. L—Hester. HR—S: Waters. 3B—S: Schauer, Salazar. 2B—S: Dudecka, McLaurin.
Records — Gatesville 17-15, 3-6; Salado 21-10, 9-0.
DISTRICT 19-3A
Lexington 10, Rogers 2
Rogers 000 020 0 — 2 4 5
Lexington 132 310 x — 10 11 1
Mucha, Sebek (4) and Quinones. Evans and Saldana. W—Evans. L—Mucha. HR—L: Brockenbush, Kinsey, Muhl. 2B—R: Montalbo; L: Kinsey 2, Brockenbush.
Friday’s Other Scores
Lake Belton 15, Killeen Chaparral 0