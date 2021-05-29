SPRING — After forcing a winner-take-all Game 3 with a 9-1 win in Game 2 on Saturday, Cameron Yoe squeezed out a 2-1 win in the decisive contest to advance past Buna in the teams’ Class 3A regional semifinal best-of-three series at Grand Oaks.
Trailing 1-0, the Yoemen tied Game 3, which ended just before press deadline, with a run in the fifth and plated the go-ahead run in the sixth on a double to complete the comeback.
Yoe will play Malakoff in the Region III final next week.
In Game 2, Cameron Yoe scored six runs over three innings, Landon Greene pitched a complete game and allowed one run, and the Yoemen downed the Cougars to keep their season alive.
Yoe (29-7) scored a pair of runs in the second, three more in the fourth, one in the fifth and added three insurance runs in the seventh. Bobby Borgas stole home and Dillan Akin hit an RBI single to open the scoring for Yoe in the third. Tracer Lopez hit an RBI triple, another run scored on an error in left field and Greene’s run-scoring single made it 5-0 in the fourth.
Brannon McCall’s RBI single made it 6-0 before the Cougars pushed home their lone run of the game on a wild pitch in the fifth. The Yoemen responded with a two-run double off the bat of Jaidyn Sanchez, and Borgas scored a run with a single to cap the scoring in the seventh.
Greene picked up the win and allowed one run on seven hits.
Buna (24-12) won Game 1 of the series in Huntsville on Wednesday, 4-2.