Trying to work their way up from the bottom of the District 12-6A standings, the Temple Tem-Cats did something Tuesday night they had yet to do all season.
Temple recorded its first shutout Tuesday night, downing Harker Heights 7-0 at Lanky Lancaster Field thanks to a solid performance in the circle by Nadia Frausto, some solid defense and a big night at the plate by first baseman Cameryn Stewart.
Stewart had two doubles and three RBIs, and Frausto scattered six hits and kept the Lady Knights off balance much of the night with an approach that forced a plethora of ground outs.
After a scoreless first two innings, the Tem-Cats (9-18-1, 2-8) got things rolling in the third.
Tiara Robinson got the inning going with a one-out ground ball between the first and second baseman. Both players initially went for the ball then went to first to cover the throw, leaving Robinson safely at first and the ball still on the ground.
Chloe Prentiss then singled to left, sending Robinson to third. Elise Munoz then reached safely on a bunt after the throw to first by Kayla Paiste went wide, allowing Robinson to score. Lily Wiser reached on a high, bloop single to short center field to drive in Prentiss for a 2-0 lead before Stewart followed with her first double of the night, ripping a shot down the left field line for a 3-0 advantage as Wiser scored.
Frausto made the lead stick. The Lady Knights led off their at-bat in the fourth with a single by Rozalyn Simmons, but Alexa Taylor followed with a line drive right at second baseman Salazar, who doubled off Simmons before Frausto induced a ground out to get out of the inning.
Temple added to its lead in the fifth when — after singles by Prentiss and Munoz — Stewart ripped her second double of the game to the same spot to drive in both runners and make it 5-0.
The Tem-Cats added two insurance runs in their final at-bat when Robinson was plated by Munoz, and Prentiss was driven in by Wiser.
The Lady Knights (13-8, 5-4) had a base runner in every inning but had only one real scoring threat that came in the sixth. Evan Fuller walked to lead off the inning and Simmons followed with a single, moving Fuller to third, but Frausto got two ground outs and a pop out to end the threat.