Temple-Lampasas volley

Temple’s Dejah Thomas (7) tries to get the ball past Lampasas’ Breana Pelbath during the Tem-Cats’ five-set victory Tuesday night.

 Jon Farrow/Special to the Telegram

There were plenty of signs Tuesday night pointing toward Temple heading in the right direction with District 12-6A competition looming around the corner.

jweaver@tdtnews.com