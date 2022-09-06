There were plenty of signs Tuesday night pointing toward Temple heading in the right direction with District 12-6A competition looming around the corner.
Four players had at least six kills, the Tem-Cats served 12 aces, and extended runs from Lampasas didn’t always send the hosts spiraling. Most important, Temple outlasted the Lady Badgers 22-25, 25-20, 15-25, 25-21, 15-11 at Wildcat Gym to snap a five-match losing streak and avenge a tournament loss earlier this season.
“They are understanding that it’s going to take every single point every set,” Temple head coach Anna Anderson said. “Any fight for a win is huge for the kids.”
After dropping the first and third sets to fall behind 2-1 in the match, Temple (5-21) boosted its chances of forcing a winner-take-all fifth with a 7-0 spurt in Game 4 that made it 17-10. Then the Tem-Cats guaranteed themselves that opportunity by notching four of the final five points after Lampasas (10-12) had pulled within 21-20.
Kills by Dejah Thomas, Alli Vaden and Claire Little, plus a pair of aces from Alyssa Yepma and another by Arianna Mascari helped the Tem-Cats to a 10-4 lead in the first-to-15, win-by-two Game 5.
The Lady Badgers made it 10-9 with a 5-0 run, but Temple kept the surge there, scored five of six points and closed out the match with Natalia Partida’s two-handed, keenly placed kill between three opponents.
“The key was we needed to stay aggressive,” Anderson said of the fifth. “They are believing in the workouts a lot more so they are not exhausted in fifth. So, it’s just keeping the same momentum from Game 4 into Game 5 and staying in it.”
Little and Thomas each had nine kills to pace Temple, which has gone to a fifth set in two of its last three outings — splitting those. Thomas added four blocks and Little had three, and the duo also was key in interrupting other attacks at the net from the Lady Badgers.
“Deja was monstrous for us on some of those kills. Just her energy is really infectious. It’s fun to have her,” Anderson said. “Claire was really solid — really consistent. They’ve been working really hard with the setter (Partida). That’s why they are getting those, because they are working better together and there’s lot more communication out of them.”
Partida delivered 28 assists and also had two aces. Vaden finished with seven kills, Dawn Smith chipped in six kills and Yepma finished with five aces.
Breana Pelbath did it all for Lampasas, registering 13 kills, five aces and two blocks. Madison Roedler and Lilee Hamill each had four kills, and Ava Dowdy ticked all the stat boxes before exiting in the fourth set with an injury to her right leg, tallying three kills, 18 assists and four aces.
While the rest of 12-6A gets underway Friday, Temple is off until its league opener next Tuesday at home against Hewitt Midway. That’s followed by another home contest Sept. 16 versus Copperas Cove.
“Some of our kids are coming into their own. They are finding what they can do and figuring it out,” Anderson said. “If anything, they have to know they have to compete every point. Right now, we are playing for every five points, trying to work on that. Hopefully, they just keep growing and continue to work.”