The Lake Belton Lady Broncos have already clinched the District 19-4A title, so their primary objective for the time being is to stay sharp with the postseason looming.
No problem there.
The Lady Broncos rolled up 17 hits, and Zakayia Fredrick pitched a two-hitter as Lake Belton downed Jarrell 8-1 on Thursday night.
Lake Belton improved to 19-5 overall and 7-0 in district. Jarrell fell to 9-10-1 and 1-6.
“We just played some solid softball,” Lake Belton coach Matt Blackburn said. “We didn’t have a strikeout, which hasn’t happened in a while. We’re more aggressive at the plate than we have been.”
Lake Belton posted three runs in the second inning in incremental fashion, sending nine batters to the plate and collecting seven singles.
Haley Hoffman drove in Casey Schultz with a bloop single over second base. Angie DeLeon singled to right to drive in Hoffman, and Shelby Shultz reached on a bases-loaded infield hit that scored DeLeon to get the first three runs on the board.
The Lady Broncos added two more in the fifth when back-to-back doubles from Madison Lux and Casey Schultz accounted for a run, and Casey Schultz scored on a sacrifice fly by Fredrick.
Autumn Holman reached on an error and Shelby Schultz connected for a base hit in the sixth to set the plate for Lux, who put the game well out of reach by crushing a three-run homer over the left-center field wall to make it an 8-0 game.
“My first two at-bats, I was late and I made an adjustment,” Lux said. “I got the double and then the home run. She was throwing me outside, so I knew what I was looking for and what to do.
“We’re in a great spot. We started district a little iffy, but our mindset is the playoffs now.”
Fredrick kept the Lady Cougars at bay, holding them hitless through the first four innings before Alexandria Bruner beat out an infield hit to start the fifth. Fredrick gave up a double off her knee in the seventh from a hard smash by Jasmine Benavidez, who scored from third on a Bruner groundout for Jarrell’s lone run.
“I thought I pitched pretty good,” Fredrick said. “We had an error, but I didn’t let that bother me. I knew my sisters would take care of it.”
Casey Schultz finished with three hits, and Holman, Shelby Schultz, Lux, Hoffman and DeLeon all had a pair of hits.
“It’s what you want to see heading into the playoffs,” Blackburn said. “Everybody is hitting the ball hard. They have a lot of fun. But when it’s time to practice, they are serious.”