Both fields still remain with goalposts in place as humble beacons to their schools’ long ago football glory and not so long ago soccer success.
Yet, while Temple’s Woodson Field and Belton’s Wilson-Kerzee Field stand in structure and form as their traditional devotees have long recognized them, the question now is what lies ahead.
For some 40-plus years, Woodson Field was the training ground to scores of Temple and Dunbar Panther greats, future All-Americans and Pro Football Hall of Famers Sammy Baugh, Bobby Dillon and Joe Greene. Temple qualified for four state title games with Woodson serving as home before eventually giving way to the current Wildcat Stadium in 1965. It was also transformed into a baseball field for much of that time.
Unless you live nearby, it’s not a site locals naturally pass. Tucked away on Elm Street just off 11th surrounded in part by an apartment complex and buttressed by a portion of the old Temple Junction railroad track, which added to the blue-collar feel the Wildcats often exuded. It wasn’t uncommon for conductors to park their train and watch a game or practice. The land was donated by the parents of Jamie Woodson, who died young during the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918. Lights were erected in 1932 to usher in the era of night football.
Woodson hosted its share of playoff games and even occasional college games. The surviving Wildcats who last played a varsity football game on Woodson turf are into their 70s, though it does host some middle school games and the Wildcat spring game was there in 2017.
Woodson enjoyed rejuvenation in the 1980s with the advent of UIL soccer and hosted Temple teams until the boys left the outpost this year with the advent of a new campus soccer complex. When Woodson Field was the Temple home for soccer, you could often hear the cheers wafting across the railroad tracks while sitting outside at a Wildcat baseball or softball game. The new complex mirrors Woodson in some ways, including the natural turf field.
“I played at Woodson as a player,” said current boys’ soccer coach and Temple alum Matt Corley, who won most of his 200 career victories at Woodson. “It was a great place to play. It was a great atmosphere on a Tuesday or Friday night.
“I love the natural grass field,” he said. “Everyone we play wants to play on turf. The state tournament is on turf. Everything is on turf now, but Temple ISD has provided us with a very good natural grass field in Woodson, and now the new Temple soccer facility.”
Wilson-Kerzee is still active as the home of the Lady Tigers’ soccer team, and according to Belton athletic director Sam Skidmore, plans are still in place to utilize the grass field for soccer moving forward.
But for how much longer?
Lady Tigers soccer coach Oscar Bersoza loves tradition and part of that is using the field that hosted Tiger football for decades before ceding ownership to the current Tiger Stadium in 1996 but continued as an outlet for soccer. A placard stating “Tradition Never Graduates” greets the field’s soccer patrons.
Among the many football greats who went on to success at higher levels included Richard Inman, Ricky Sanders, Booker Russell, Bret Stafford and Randy Winkler, who starred on the field now known as Wilson-Kerzee.
Its name is a hybrid of two athletes who played there. Harry Wilson was a junior two-way standout for the Tigers in 1971 on homecoming night. As a fullback, he had already scored a touchdown in that game against Gatesville. Near the end of the first half, the Tigers were attempting to make a goal-line stand. Wilson made contact with the ball-carrier but found himself sandwiched in the collision. He broke his neck and was left paralyzed until his death in 2018 at 62.
Richard Kerzee was a 15-year-old Tigers soccer player who collapsed and died during practice in the winter of 1986.
Wilson-Kerzee has long been a mainstay of 6th Street, one of the primary arteries into downtown Belton from Interstate 35. The track that used to host the Big Red Relays, district meets and state-qualifier events was dug up long ago. The bulbs that illuminate the field won’t last forever and they are no small penny to replace, especially when Tiger Stadium is available as it is for the boys’ teams.
For the traditionalist, there is a sense of melancholy when a piece of acreage that was once so special perhaps outlasts its usefulness. Nevertheless, Woodson and Wilson-Kerzee still stand ready to serve their respective schools just as they have for so long.