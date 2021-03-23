Casey Schultz stepped up to the plate with one out in the fourth inning looking to make a memorable night a magical one. The Lake Belton shortstop had already hit home runs in her first two at-bats Tuesday night, and — like everyone cheering for the Lady Broncos — Schultz was looking for the hat trick.
She missed it by a matter of feet, settling for a double off the top of the wall in center field.
Schultz went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, helping lead Lake Belton to a 9-4 win over Salado at Bronco Field in a District 19-4A matchup.
Madison Lux (2-for-4, two RBIs) and Angie Deleon (2-for-3, three RBIs) also hit home runs for the Lady Broncos, who tallied 11 hits and led 9-0 after three innings thanks to a five-run first and a four-run third. Autumn Holman (2-for-4) and Haley Hoffman (1-for-3) added a double each for Lake Belton (16-4, 2-0).
Zakayia Fredrick excelled in the circle for most of the game. The Lady Broncos pitcher yielded four runs on five hits but didn’t allow her first hit until the fourth inning. She struck out 13, including eight of the first 11 batters she faced.
Salado starting pitcher Bri Waters allowed five runs in 2/3 of an inning before giving way to reliever Hannah Hudson, who took over in the circle and allowed four runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.
Reese Preston (1-for-3) hit a two-run double, and Hudson (1-for-2) and Katey Bartek (1-for-2) also drove in a run for Salado (10-10, 0-2). Rylee Oborski (2-for-3) had a leadoff triple in the sixth.
Holman began Lake Belton’s first-inning outburst with a double and came around to score on a double-steal to make it 1-0. Lux’s two-run homer was followed immediately by Schultz’s solo home run that made it 4-0 before an out was recorded. Deleon’s shot over the center-field wall pushed the Lady Broncos’ lead to 5-0.
Lake Belton tacked on four more runs in the third. Schultz cleared the wall in left field, Deleon hit a two-run single to right, and Hoffman’s RBI double plated Deleon for a 9-0 lead.
Salado, which had little success against Fredrick through the first three innings, found life in the fourth and sixth frames. Hudson’s double scored Salado’s first run, and the Lady Eagles added two more in the fourth on Preston’s single to right field. Bartek had an RBI groundout in the sixth, before Fredrick retired the side in order in the seventh.