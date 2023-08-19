Nobody is quite sure the precise year that the Temple Lions Club first began annually hosting the Temple Wildcats football team for the upcoming season.
At minimum, the practice has been going on since the 1930s. So, it’s reached no less than the octogenarian stage.
It’s a tradition-rich service club kicking off a tradition-rich football program.
Wildcats coaches from Les “Fats” Cranfill — if not one of his predecessors — through current coach Scott Stewart have addressed the club with their thoughts on the upcoming season. Stewart delivered that duty Wednesday.
One thing that is known to the best of anyone’s knowledge is that the Wildcats’ next victory will move the program into a new plateau among the upper echelon of high school football excellence. Whether it comes in Friday’s season opener at McKinney Boyd or among one of the other regular-season games, Temple is on the brink of capturing its 800th triumph since the program’s first known games were played 120 years ago.
Whenever that victory does come, Temple will be the fourth program to reach the 800-win plateau. The Wildcats trail only Dallas Highland Park (875), Mart (820) and Amarillo (813). Temple is well ahead of fifth-place Plano (776).
Of course, Temple has never played the much-smaller Mart at any point in history, but the Wildcats have been involved in landmark games against the other two teams sitting ahead of them.
Temple’s first state final appearance in 1940 came against Amarillo in what was a 20-7 loss to the Sandies. It took 52 years for the Wildcats to even the score when they routed Amarillo 38-7 in the state semifinals en route to a state title in 1992.
The Wildcats also split a pair of memorable playoff games against Highland Park. Temple dispatched the Scots 28-14 in the 1976 quarterfinals on its way to a state title-game appearance. In 2016, Highland Park outlasted Temple 16-7 in a classic state championship game.
It doesn’t have nearly the social and historic relevance of another long wait to reach one more milestone. Hank Aaron had to cool his heels for a long offseason 50 years ago sitting on 713 home runs, one shy of the monument established by Babe Ruth. That number hung like an albatross over Aaron as he endured death threats and negative sentiment during that long winter.
Nevertheless, the Wildcats have had to sit on the precipice of another milestone victory throughout a long offseason after falling in their first attempt to get there in a Class 6A Division I bi-district loss to Waxahachie last November. It likely hasn’t been at the forefront of thought of the current Wildcats, or even their most ardent fans.
Regardless, it has been a long time to sit on the precipice of the next milestone.
You can’t totally blame the Wildcats faithful if they aren’t up on their team’s all-time win total. The bar seems to move around occasionally as games are unearthed from the archaeology of history, particularly since the Wildcats reached the 700-win club. A total of six wins were discovered in archival research from the early 1900s.
Even more recently, during the tumultuous pandemic-ridden 2020 season, the Wildcats were originally awarded a win in a forfeited game to Belton. Forfeits, however, do not go on the ledger as a win or a loss regardless of the reason.
Many teams have won more state championships than Temple and some achieve at a high level in a relatively short period of time to amass huge chunks of wins.
Temple’s milestone, however, speaks to its longevity and consistency of being in the conversation as a traditional power. Yes, the Wildcats did go on wildly successful stints of success, especially the last 28 years of the 20th century when Bob McQueen roamed Temple’s sideline. But you don’t get to that level of rarified air of achievement for the totality of a program from just one man.
Like every other program, the Wildcats had to periodically breathe new life into their lungs, occasionally reinventing themselves as the times and personnel dictated behind the loyal and massive backing of their fan base.
The No. 800 is as accurate as is currently known from the scant reports that are more than a century old, particularly from the pre-UIL era (before 1920).
Just as the venerable Lions Club can’t quite pinpoint when it began hosting the Wildcats football team as a kickoff to every upcoming season, you go with what you know until proven otherwise.