LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY — The Academy Bumblebees scored on their first two possessions during Friday night’s non-district clash against Lago Vista, and the Bees could have been 3-for-3 had their 25-yard field goal attempt not been blocked late in the first quarter.
No matter, 13 points was all the Bees needed to move to 4-0.
Academy scored on a pair of touchdown passes for a double-digit lead less than 8 minutes into the game, senior Jaylin McWilliams picked off two passes to go with his TD catch, and the Bees allowed just 190 yards in a 13-0 win over Lago Vista for their second shutout of the year to remain perfect entering district play next week.
“We take defense very seriously during practice,” said McWilliams, who had a pair of interceptions last week against Groesbeck and now has five on the season. “On defense, I can always hear our coaches in my head saying, ‘Make a play.’ So that’s what I try to do.”
Academy — which plays at Lorena next Friday to open District 11-3A-I play — entered Week 4 with the area’s leading defense at 209 yards per game. After giving up 20 points to Rogers to start the season, the Bees limited Clifton to 10 before their pair of shutouts at John Glover Stadium.
“I feel like our defense has bonded together a lot better than other teams,” Academy senior defensive lineman Wyatt Gardner said. “It all starts with how we practice. We have to keep bringing the intensity during the week and keep flying around to the ball.”
The offense wasn’t too shabby either. Senior Jerry Cephus was 16-of-25 passing for 140 yards and two touchdowns, and recovered a fumble on defense. He also led Academy with 55 yards rushing. McWilliams caught five passes for 121 yards, and junior tight end Jayden Simmons finished with four receptions for 74 yards.
“It’s very exciting to be 4-0 and it’s a credit to these kids and this coaching staff,” first-year Academy head coach Chris Lancaster said. “We’re in uncharted waters. We started out like gangbusters on offense, but then that pressure started to come in. It’s a learning experience.
“Jaylin gives a lot to this team. But when defenses focus on him, it opens up plays for other guys. Jayden Simmons had a big night and Jerry played well, too. When you have guys like this, it makes you look good as a coach.”
Academy opened the game with a 10-play, 65-yard drive that ended with a 6-yard TD pass from Cephus to junior Darion Franklin. After Lago Vista (2-1) failed to convert on fourth down, the Bees came right back with a big play — Kollin Mraz’s 67-yard touchdown throw to McWilliams, who ran into the end zone untouched for a 13-0 lead after the failed extra point try.
Sophomore Scout Brazeal intercepted Lago Vista’s Adrian Hernandez to end the Vikings’ opening drive of the second half, and senior Tanner Rambeau and sophomore Lane Ward combined for a sack on fourth down with Lago Vista at the Bees 27-yard line midway through the fourth quarter to keep the shutout intact.
McWilliams recorded his second interception of the game with less than 4 minutes remaining, and Academy’s defensive line knocked down Hernandez’s fourth-down pass with 1:23 left to seal it.
“Academy is a great team. They’re very physical and they’re fast,” said Lago Vista head coach Craten Phillips, whose team entered the night with a 42-7 scoring advantage through two games. “Big plays were not going to be easy to come by, and certainly that was the case tonight.”
ACADEMY 13, LAGO VISTA 0
Lago Vista 0 0 0 0 — 0
Academy 13 0 0 0 — 13
Aca — Darion Franklin 6 pass from Jerry Cephus (Lucas Sanderson kick)
Aca — Jaylin McWilliams 67 pass from Kollin Mraz (kick failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
LV Aca
First downs 12 15
Rushes-yards 30-119 28-114
Passing yards 71 207
Comp.-Att.-Int. 11-30-3 17-26-1
Punts-average 3-36.67 3-29.33
Fumbles-lost 1-1 2-1
Penalties-yards 10-55 9-102
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Lago Vista: Logan Parsons 10-51, Adrian Hernandez 12-39, Layne Powers 7-26, Braden Smith 1-3; Academy: Cephus 12-55, Trenton Flanagan 11-39, Franklin 4-22, Zavier LeBlanc 1-(-2).
PASSING — Lago Vista: Hernandez 11-30-3-71; Academy: Cephus 16-25-1-140, Mraz 1-1-0-67.
RECEIVING — Lago Vista: Parsons 4-26, Marquise Pierce 1-19, Gavin Hester 2-15, Powers 1-5, Jordan Tait 2-3, Ethan Helton 1-3; Academy: McWilliams 5-121, Jayden Simmons 4-74, Franklin 4-12, Mraz 4-0.