Johnson scores 53 points; UMHB men clinch West title with win
Josiah Johnson matched the program single-game scoring record with 53 points Saturday, leading Mary Hardin-Baylor to a 105-76 victory over Concordia Texas that clinched the American Southwest Conference West Division title for the Crusaders.
Johnson tied the school record set by Robert Moore on Feb. 17, 2001, going 21-of-31 from the field to also match the ASC single-game mark for made field goals set by LeTourneau’s Nate West, who needed 48 attempts.
Ty Prince had 20 points, and Gibson Hearne added 11 for UMHB (14-3, 11-0), which stretched its winning streak to 11 and is guaranteed to host first-round game of the conference tournament.
Luis Gonzalez had 17 points, and Alexander Estrada chipped in 16 for the Tornados (3-6, 2-6), who had to have the game moved to the Temple College campus because of electrical issues in Austin.
The Crusaders close out the regular season with home games against Sul Ross State on Thursday and Howard Payne next Saturday before the ASC tourney begins March 10.
UMHB women fight past Concordia
Taylor Kollmorgen had a double-double, and Hannah Eggleston scored a game-high 12 points to lead Mary Hardin-Baylor to a 53-44 victory over Concordia Texas on Saturday afternoon at TC Gym.
Kollmorgen finished with 10 points and a career-high 18 rebounds for the Lady Crusaders (10-7, 6-6 American Southwest Conference), who outscored Concordia 20-9 in the second quarter and rode that cushion to their second win over the Tornados (2-6, 2-6) in a span of three days.
Natalie Velardez had 11 points for Concordia, which was supposed to host the game but couldn’t because of electrical issues and shot just 25 percent (15-of-61) from the field on the campus of Temple College.
UMHB closes out the regular season with home games against Sul Ross State on Thursday and Howard Payne next Saturday.
TC women fall at Weatherford
WEATHERFORD — The Temple College Lady Leopards got off to a slow start Saturday at Weatherford and could never catch up, falling 76-69.
The Lady Leopards (7-2, 3-2 Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference) trailed 21-13 at the end of the opening quarter and went into the half down by 12, but fought back to enter the final frame down just 48-46.
“We didn’t start well,” Temple College coach Amber Taylor said. “But we came out in the third much better. And the second half was back and forth.”
Starr Jacobs led all players with 26 points for the Lady Leopards. Weatherford (8-1, 4-1) was led by Aldela Valkova with 20.