Temple played last week against Bryan in the District 12-6A opener as if it had something to prove, whether it was to itself or hovering naysayers anxious to pounce.
Whatever served as the fuel for that four-quarter fire — no-nonsense practices probably had something to do with it, too — Wildcats head coach Scott Stewart wants his players to load up more of it and take it with them into Friday night’s league contest versus Pflugerville Weiss (2-3, 0-1).
“What I hope they grab hold of is there’s a reason why you’re more successful and there’s a reason why you’re not,” Stewart said Tuesday. “If you see (Friday’s result) and go ‘Well, I’m going to go back to the way we were doing it,’ then I have to question your common sense.”
Temple (3-2, 2-0) left little to question against the Vikings during a physical display that led to the Wildcats racking up season highs for points at 53 and 566 yards (301 passing, 265 rushing), while allowing 292 with just 30 of those through the air. The rejuvenated performance snapped a two-game slide and sent Temple emphatically on its way toward defending its district title for the third year running.
The requirement now is to tap into motivational resources, whatever those might be, and pour the same amount of effort — if not more — into this week’s practice and against the Wolves in Wildcat Stadium.
“It’s if you can stay that way. Can you stay hungry? When it becomes identity, you start talking about consistency. Some of it has to be internalized. Some of that has to be who you are. Who you are doesn’t go away. These kids play hard. They really do. We have kids that work their tails off, but I think there is a step to be had on making that your identity and not just because there was a letdown,” Stewart said. “When that’s who you truly want to be and not just a reaction, then you have a chance. My job is to figure out how I get that extra gear. I’m trying to zero in on, narrow down, what makes them tick.”
One element that for certain gets the Wildcats going is seeing one another succeed, and Stewart witnessed that first-hand against Bryan.
With Temple (3-2, 1-0) methodically pulling away from the Vikings in the third quarter of an eventual 53-19 win by scoring 22 points in a 6-minute span, offensive lineman Endrei Sauls still didn’t feel like the mission had been accomplished. Something was missing.
Deshaun Brundage, the Wildcats’ senior starting running back who leads the team in yards rushing, still was in search of his first TD of the season.
“It was a pretty cool deal on Friday night. Endrei was like ‘Hey, Coach, I’m not going back to Temple until Deshaun Brundage gets in that end zone.’ He said, ‘I’ve already talked to the O-line and we’re not leaving,’” Stewart recalled.
Sure enough, on the ninth play of a 4-minute drive late in the third, Brundage took a direct snap and bulled his way across the goal line for a touchdown and was promptly surrounded by those who paved the way.
“It was not solicited and I thought that was really cool because that’s what (Brundage) means to those guys,” Stewart said. “When he did score, they all went over to him. That’s the culture in the locker room that gives you a chance — the game means something to them but they also mean something to each other.”
On the Wolves
Stewart has noticed a recurring theme through five weeks and Week 6 won’t be much different, the seventh-year head coach said.
“I don’t know how everybody we play looks the way they look,” Stewart said, semi-sarcastically referring to the Wolves’ size on both sides of the ball. “They’re good. They are big up front (on the offensive line). Six-foot-3, 6-4 across the board. So, it’s going to be one of those again, and their skill kids are huge.
“They have a lot of juniors on defense. They’re skilled. They’re long and very athletic in the secondary.”
Weiss rebounded from an 0-2 start — losses against Round Rock (31-14) and Austin LBJ (35-21) — with victories over Converse Judson (28-15) and New Braunfels (49-42) before losing last Thursday in its district opener, 21-14, to Harker Heights.
The Wolves employ two quarterbacks, senior Tate Reiland (46-of-68, 560 yards, seven TDs, three interceptions) and sophomore Jax Brown (46-of-79, 648-seven-two).
“There’s not a whole lot difference, and it doesn’t look like the play-calling changes. It’s not like there’s a big drop off,” Stewart said. “If our people are correct, the senior has four offers and the sophomore has an offer from Arizona State.”
Running back Daelen Alexander averaged 5.1 yards per carry to get to 450 yards heading into Friday’s matchup. Micah Gifford (21 catches, 363 yards, three TDs), Tory Simmons (22-318-five) and Adrian Wilson (12-254-four) are the top receiving targets.
This is Weiss’ first season in 6A. The Wolves went 10-2 last season when they advanced to the 5A-I area round and lost to Manvel 41-31.
Gaining on the ground and offensive notes
Six Wildcats carried the ball at least three times against the Vikings, with five of those gaining at least 20 yards and four of them scoring touchdowns — the aforementioned TD by Brundage, a 12-yarder by Mikal Harrison-Pilot and scoring jaunts of 8 and 37 yards by Steven Jackson on his only carries so far this year.
Brundage led the way with 99 yards, Jervonnie Williams had 63 and Jackson, who led Troy in yards rushing as a junior in 2021, finished with 45.
Stewart said the running back carousel likely will keep moving as the season progresses, for at least a couple reasons.
“Yeah, I think fresh legs are always a big deal,” Stewart said. “And I thought (quarterback) Reese (Rumfield) played really well, and when the O-line is solid and we can run the ball, that’s going to open some windows for him.”
Receiver Christian Tutson extended his streak to four games with at least one TD reception, catching Rumfield’s pass for a 34-yard score in the third quarter. Tutson’s six receiving touchdowns are tops among the Wildcats. Harrison-Pilot has team highs of 24 catches and 449 yards. Jeremiah Lennon joined the 200-yard receiving club after hauling in five passes for 112 yards, including a scintillating 76-yard catch-and-run TD.
Rumfield is now 63-of-129 for 1,136 yards and 11 touchdowns, with three interceptions.
Be the hammer and defensive stats
Temple selects a special teams most valuable player each week, and that player gets to carry a blue-painted sledgehammer through the inflatable tunnel before the next game.
Senior Jaylon Hall was picked for the distinction for his showing at Bryan. The other players to have earned the hammer thus far were Taurean York, Lennon, Lezlie Jackson, Tutson and Steven Jackson.
Linebacker York is halfway to a second straight 100-plus tackle season after securing 11 stops last week for a team-high 53 this season. His two sacks versus the Vikings put him at 4½ for the year, and Kam Carter is second in that category with four.
Kevin Stockton (28), Teryon Williams-Echols (27), Steven Jackson (25) and Naeten Mitchell (22) round out the top five tacklers.
Mitchell’s three interceptions and six pass breakups are team highs.
Around 12-6A
Hewitt Midway (1-4, 1-0) travels to Harker Heights (4-1, 1-0) and Copperas Cove (2-2) hosts Bryan (3-2, 0-1) on Friday night. Hutto (3-2, 0-1) is idle.