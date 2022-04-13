In what was the last district game between Temple and Belton for the knowable future, it was only fitting that the final matchup had some fireworks.
In this case, most of that was supplied by Temple.
Maddison Ruiz and Lily Wiser connected on two-run homers, and the Tem-Cats went on to a 6-2 victory over the Lady Tigers on Wednesday night at Tem-Cat Field
Temple’s victory snapped a two-game losing skid and provided the Tem-Cats (16-10, 8-3 District 12-6A) a cushion for second place in the league standings, trailing Harker Heights by two games. Belton slipped to 6-5 in district play likely needs to win its remaining league games to reach the postseason. Belton will drop to Class 5A next year while Temple remains in 6A. The Tem-Cats completed a series sweep of Belton.
“This was the boost we needed after those two losses,” Temple coach Le-Net Franklin said. “We just needed to get loose and put those behind us. The girls did a great job.”
The scoring came early for the Tem-Cats, with a three-run first inning and two-run second — largely on the muscle of Ruiz and Wiser.
Alena Salazar was hit by a pitch, stole second, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on a passed ball to get the Tem-Cats on the scoreboard in the first. With Wiser on base, Ruiz lifted a 3-2 offering from Lole Reyes over the left-field fence to make it 3-0.
“It was really inside,” Ruiz said of the pitch. “I felt like we needed the two runs.”
The Tem-Cats tacked on two more in the second. With Chloe Prentiss on base, Wiser mashed a two-out homer over the fence in straightaway center field for Temple’s 5-0 lead.
“It was a 3-2 pitch so I knew she would either throw it high or a changeup,” said Wiser, who hit her ninth homer of the year. “It was a changeup and I got all of it.
“It was a big win, not just because it was Belton, but we had lost two games and needed to start hitting.”
Ruiz and Brooke Knox got the job done in the circle for Temple, combining for a three-hitter to keep the Lady Tigers at bay. Ruiz went the first four innings without allowing a hit, walked four and struck out seven with one unearned run. Knox went the final three innings, yielding three hits and one walk.
Kaylee Jordan replaced Reyes in the third and allowed one run over the final four frames.
Belton picked up its first run in the fourth when Mia Garza walked and eventually scored on a passed ball to trim the deficit to 5-1.
Temple recouped that run in the bottom of the frame when Ruiz singled home Salazar.
The only score the rest of the way was a solo home run by Belton’s Mallory Holman with two outs in the seventh for the 6-2 margin.
“It was too little too late,” said Belton coach Rachel Reekstin, whose team has dropped two straight. “We came out flat and we just couldn’t get going. We just have to flush the last two games and finish strong.”