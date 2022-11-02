Belton notebook

Belton running back LJ Underwood carries the ball last week against Killeen Chaparral. The Tigers play at Waco University on Friday.

 Ray Swindle

BELTON — Belton produced its most lopsided showing of the season last week, and while the victory resulted in at least a share of the District 11-5A-II championship, there were byproducts as well.

