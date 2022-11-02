BELTON — Belton produced its most lopsided showing of the season last week, and while the victory resulted in at least a share of the District 11-5A-II championship, there were byproducts as well.
The Tigers needed just five first-half possessions — each lasting four plays or fewer — and an interception return for a touchdown to put 42 straight points on the scoreboard, propelling them to a 63-6 victory against visiting Killeen Chaparral.
As a result, a number of starters were allowed to remain on the sideline for the entire second half, on the heels of having an open date the week prior.
Now, Belton enters Friday’s regular-season finale at Waco University, where it can secure sole possession of the district title, with a well-rested group of playmakers and, perhaps equally important, an even more experienced set of substitutes.
“Everybody was able to go out and execute, and everybody was able to play a lot,” Tigers head coach Brett Sniffin said. “That was great, because everybody works really hard in practice, and we need everybody to have actual playing time. Our second offense was driving the ball, and that was encouraging to see.”
Only time will tell who proves invaluable as Belton (7-2, 5-0) attempts to complete an unblemished run through its district schedule by defeating the Trojans, who have been one of the district’s biggest surprises.
After going winless last season — a dubious feat accomplished five times by the program since going 1-9 in 2013 — University (5-4, 4-1) can capture a piece of the district title by beating the Tigers.
Last week, the Trojans exploded offensively, accumulating 842 total yards, including 579 rushing, en route to a 78-7 victory at Pflugerville Connally. And with one more win, they can complete the transformation from worst to first in a single season.
So, regardless of health, rest or experience, Sniffin knows his players will be pushed.
“Waco U is pretty good,” he said. “They’ve got a lot of good athletes, they can score at any time and they are super fast. Obviously, they are a different offense than what we just played in Chaparral, so we’ve got a lot to work on to get up to their speed so to speak. And our offense has to continue doing what it has been doing.”
Getting grounded
The Tigers produced seven touchdowns rushing last week between five players, giving the team its most impressive ground-game showing in recent history.
The output was the most since 2020, when three players — Marcus Reed (three TDs), Ruben Jimenez (two) and Wriley Madden — combined for six rushing touchdowns and guided Belton to 275 yards rushing on 49 carries (5.6 average) in a 56-33 win versus Ellison.
Last week against Chaparral, behind sophomore Shaun Snapp’s 10-carry, 88-yard, three-touchdown outing, the Tigers averaged 12.2 yards per carry (26-316) en route to their second consecutive 300-yard rushing game.
Additionally, Belton completed just six of nine passes for 113 yards and a score. It was the team’s fewest pass attempts in a game since a 4-for-5 showing amassed 91 yards and two touchdowns in a 14-12 victory against the Eagles in 2019.
Playing keep away
There are never any easy paths toward capturing a state championship, but Belton’s route could be drastically altered based on Friday’s outcome.
Two of the state’s top five teams reside in Region III, and with a loss to University, the Tigers would most likely end up having to upset both of them just to reach the state quarterfinals.
If Belton finishes second in the standings, after facing District 12’s third seed, the Tigers would probably run into undefeated No. 5 Montgomery Lake Creek in the area round. Then, if Belton survived, a matchup against No. 2 Fort Bend Marshall (8-1) would potentially loom.
Entering with the top seed, however, only provides so much relief as Austin LBJ (7-2), which advanced to the state championship game last year and scored 96 points last week, is a probable third-round opponent.