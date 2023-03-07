According to center fielder and leadoff hitter Autumn Holman, it took Lake Belton a few at-bats to get the offense going Tuesday night. And, yet, the Lady Broncos still managed 17 hits.
Kind of makes it hard to fathom the scorebook damage possible if they had been dialed in from the get-go.
The last of those knocks was squared up off the barrel of pinch hitter Addison Sims on the second pitch she saw from Waco relief pitcher Ariel Munoz, a single that escorted in Lex Ortiz for the closing run of an 11-1 run-rule victory over the Lady Lions in District 22-5A action at Bronco Diamond.
“Normally, we are used to faster pitching, so the slower pitching was harder to adjust to,” Holman said in reference to Waco starter Kaylee Kacal, who kept the Lady Broncos off-balance with an array of offspeed offerings for a bit, but not long enough. “We got a hold of it and took care of business. We just started waiting on the ball and not popping up.”
Holman and Ortiz each had three hits, counting for two of the six Lady Broncos (16-3, 2-0) to record multiple base hits. Shelby Schultz, Madison Lux, Angie DeLeon, and Elaina Herrera had two each.
“Early on, we weren’t seeing quality pitches and flew out a few times. Once we started seeing pitches, we started putting the ball in play a little bit more. We had a couple of big hits in crucial situations by a couple of kids. Big props to (Sims) there at the end. She’s done a great job being a team player. Got her chance to get in the game and she definitely made the most of it,” said Lake Belton coach Blake Hill, who — with Sidney Holman-Mansell — is filling in for head coach Matt Blackburn for reasons not divulged Tuesday.
“Coach Blackburn has done a great job building this thing. Sid and I are trying to keep the train on the tracks,” Hill added. “The girls already know what’s expected. They know the formula and that makes our job easy.”
Waco’s Madison Stimpson and Asharah Thibodeaux produced back-to-back singles to right field to start the first, but Lady Broncos starter Zakayia Fredrick worked out of that early situation and Lake Belton went ahead to stay in the bottom half.
After Holman’s infield single, on which she advanced to second on an error, Schultz one-hopped the wall in left-center field for an RBI double and 1-0 advantage. Ortiz’s two-out base hit to left chased in Schultz for 2-0.
The Lady Broncos added one in the third with Ortiz’s RBI single then broke loose in the fourth with a six-spot on five hits while sending 10 batters to the plate.
Casey Schultz had the loudest pop in the frame, belting a line-drive double to the gap in left-center that brought in Herrera, Holman and Shelby Schultz for 6-0. The Lady Broncos tacked on another on an error before Haley Hoffman sliced a double down the right-field line to make it 9-0.
It was plenty in support of senior right-hander Fredrick, who struck out 10 and allowed five hits and a walk.
“She has good attitude and effort every day, and you saw that tonight,” Hill said of Fredrick.
Waco (8-5, 1-1) posted its run in the sixth when Thibodeaux led off the inning with a double to center, advanced to third on a wild pitch then scored on an infield single by Ulissa Rivas to make it 9-1.
Lux led off the bottom of the sixth with a double and scored on an error that followed Ortiz’s third hit of the night. Sims stepped in the batter’s box with one out and promptly put a bow on the evening’s events with her RBI single to left.