Lake-Waco softball

Lake Belton’s Zakayia Fredrick delivers a pitch during the Lady Broncos’ win over Waco in a District 22-5A game Tuesday night.

 Ray Swindle/Special to the Telegram

According to center fielder and leadoff hitter Autumn Holman, it took Lake Belton a few at-bats to get the offense going Tuesday night. And, yet, the Lady Broncos still managed 17 hits.

jweaver@tdtnews.com