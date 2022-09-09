TROY — On a night of momentum shifts and adjustments, the end result was a classic old-school Bell County football game that saw the outcome hang in the balance until the final minute.
It was the dominant second half provided by the Rogers Eagles that allowed them to overcome a halftime deficit and top Troy 28-21 on Friday night at Trojan Field.
Rogers remained unbeaten through three games while Troy dipped to 1-2.
“It’s exciting to be 3-0,” Rogers coach Charlie Roten said. “We played some bigger than us — Academy and Troy. It’s a tough schedule and the kids have responded.”
The Trojans made their own strides but didn’t get into the end zone in the second half and saw late opportunities come up short.
“I’m just happy with how hard the kids played,” Troy coach Stephen Hermesmeyer said. “We just couldn’t get a stop in the second half, and (Rogers) does a great job of playing keep away. It’s hard to get the ball back from them.”
Down 21-15 at halftime, the Eagles drew even with the Trojans on their first possession of the second half.
The 78-yard scoring drive was sparked by a 26-yard keeper by quarterback Cooper Sisneroz and a 13-yarder for Garrett Wolfe. That set up Sisneroz’s only completion of the game for the run-oriented Eagles when he hit Zach Davis behind the Troy secondary for an 18-yard touchdown. The PAT failed and left the teams tied 21-21 at the 6:34 mark of the third quarter.
Rogers took the lead late in the third on another sustained drive going 85 yards in nine plays. Karsen Gomez got loose for a 26-yard jaunt and Wolfe added a 15-yarder on the march which ultimately ended Wolfe going in from the 2 and the 28-21 margin.
Neither team would score after that, but the Trojans certainly threatened.
A turnover inside the Rogers 20 on an extra-effort play thwarted one opportunity. The Trojans got inside the Eagles 40 late in the game before turning over the ball on downs to seal it for Rogers.
“The defensive guys made some great adjustments at halftime,” Roten said. “They did a great job.”
Rogers wasted no time getting on the board first. Actually, it used the nine seconds it took for quarterback Sisneroz keep on an option and sprint 76 yards for a touchdown on the first offensive play of the game and a 7-0 lead. Sisneroz led all rushers with 153 yards on 16 carries.
Troy took a little more time to travel 54 yards in 10 plays to match the Eagles. The Trojans culminated the march with Ethan Sorenson hitting Cooper Valle on a 4-yard touchdown to make it 7-7 at the 7:10 mark of the first quarter.
The Eagles came right back with a big aid from Troy as the Eagles got new life on a personal foul call on a field-goal attempt. Two plays later, Sisneroz took a snap and went straight ahead for a 2-yard sneak into the end zone. He followed that by keeping on the point-after to add two points and the Eagles led 15-7 with 2:47 to in the first.
That would be about it for the Eagles in the first half.
Troy got back on the board three seconds before the quarter ended as Korey Gibson hauled in a Sorenson toss for an 8-yard touchdown to make it a 15-14 game.
Troy took the lead five minutes before the half by going 73 yards in 10 plays. Sorenson found Hunter Fowler all alone in the back of the end zone on a 2-yarder to go up 21-15 at the break.
“(Troy) had a good plan on defense that we hadn’t seen,” Roten said. “They mixed it up and confused some of our guys. It was good to see them adjust later as well as they did.”
ROGERS 28, TROY 21
Rogers 15 0 13 0 — 28
Troy 14 7 0 0 — 21
Rog — Cooper Sisneroz 76 run (Baldemar Arzola kick)
Troy — Cooper Valle 4 pass from Ethan Sorenson (Tyler McKissick kick)
Rog — Sisneroz 2 run (Sisneroz run)
Troy — Korey Gibson 8 pass from Sorenson (McKissick kick)
Troy — Hunter Fowler 2 pass from Sorenson (McKissick kick)
Rog — Zach Davis 18 pass from Sisneroz (kick failed)
Rog — Garrett Wolfe 2 run (Arzola kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Rog Troy
First downs 17 15
Rushes-yards 47-348 29-106
Passing yards 18 159
Comp.-Att.-Int. 1-5-1 16-22-1
Punts-average 2-39.1 2-42.5
Fumbles-lost 1-0 1-1
Penalties-yards 11-91 6-58
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Rogers: Sisneroz 16-153, Bryce Watson 2-5, Wolfe 14-71, Abraham Hernandez 6-68, Davis 5-51, Jackson Landeros 1-2; Troy: Cannon Negron 2-4, Gibson 8-(-2), Valle 12-31, Reed Ketcham 2-17, Tristan Almanza 3-37, Andrew Mitchell 2-19.
PASSING — Rogers: Sisneroz 1-5-1-18; Troy: Sorenson 16-22-1-159.
RECEIVING — Rogers: Davis 1-18; Troy: Valle 3-24, Ketcham 6-63, Gibson 3-39, Fowler 1-2, Andrew Sibley 1-17, Trooper Tomlin 1-6.