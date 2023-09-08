ROGERS — Close games are becoming a trend for the Troy Trojans this season. Coach Tommy Brashear wouldn’t mind reversing that trend a bit, but he’s happy for the victories.
Trojans quarterback Joseph McMurtry engineered a masterful 2-minute drill to take his team 75 yards in seven plays to rally Troy to a 22-19 win over Rogers at Merk Field on Friday night.
“We’ve had three close games and almost won all three of them,” said Brashear, whose team lost the opener to Whitney before edging Lexington last week. “I feel like we’ve left some points out there in all of them. It would be nice to have a little more cushion.”
It was Rogers that took back the lead in the fourth quarter and appeared to be one stop away from its second win of the year.
The Eagles (1-2) went 77 yards in nine plays, with Kole Stephens taking a pitch and racing 29 yards to the end zone to give Rogers a 19-14 lead with 2:08 to play.
However, the Trojans answered in a much more prodigious manner than their previous drives. McMurtry found Reed Ketcham for 18 yards and Cooper Valle for 35, plus another to Ketcham for 12 to the Rogers 3-yard line.
From there, bruising fullback Andrew Mitchell bowled his way in and did the same on the 2-point conversion to put the Trojans on top 22-19 with 51 seconds to spare.
“That was our fast-paced offense that we practice once or twice a week,” said Brashear, who’s in his first season at Troy. “It’s nothing we haven’t practiced.”
Rogers turned over the ball on the first play of the ensuing possession to seal it for the Trojans.
The Eagles took charge from the outset, though, wasting no time getting on the scoreboard by taking the opening kickoff and rolling 71 yards in nine plays.
On fourth-and 3 from the Troy 33, Abraham Hernandez slipped through the middle of the line and broke clear to race the distance to the goal line and give the Eagles a 7-0 lead at the 7:25 mark of the first quarter.
Rogers’ Tyson Sisneroz intercepted a pass inside the Eagles 10 to thwart a major scoring opportunity for the Trojans in the early moments of the second quarter.
The Eagles then needed just four plays to go 94 yards. Bryce Watson got loose along the home sideline and used the downfield blocking of Kole Stephens to go the final 69 yards for the score. A bungled attempt on the 2-point attempt left Rogers with a 13-0 lead with 9:27 to go in the half. Watson led all rushers with 178 yards on 12 carries.
Troy answered with a time-consuming 65-yard, 15-play march to get in the scoring column before halftime. The Trojans collected four first downs along the way by utilizing an intermediate passing game mixed with the run to move inside the Eagles 10.
McMurtry finished it off by hitting Trooper Tomlin with an 8-yard toss to make it a 13-7 game with 5:01 to go before intermission.
Troy recovered the ensuing onside kick and threatened once again but didn’t convert a 28-yard field goal try and trailed the Eagles by six at the break.
The Trojans took their first lead on the first drive of the second half by using a short field to their advantage. They traveled 46 yards in nine plays. A 19-yard strike to Valle set up a 2-yard plunge for Mitchell to make it 14-13 at the 8:37 mark of the third, and that’s how it stood until late in the fourth.
“We got in the red zone a few times and came away with no points,” Brashear said. “We’ve got to be better at finishing those drives, and we have gotten a little better each week.”
TROY 22, ROGERS 19
Troy 0 7 7 8 — 22
Rogers 7 6 0 6 — 19
Rog — Abraham Hernandez 33 run (Eric Gonzalez kick)
Rog — Bryce Watson 69 run (run failed)
Troy — Trooper Tomlin 8 pass from Joseph McMurtry (Reed Ketcham kick)
Troy — Andrew Mitchell 2 run (Ketcham kick)
Rog — Kole Stephens 29 run (run failed)
Troy — Mitchell 3 run (Mitchell run)
TEAM STATISTICS
Troy Rog
First downs 19 16
Rushes-yards 34-120 44-353
Passing yards 195 30
Comp.-Att.-Int. 22-33-1 2-5-0
Punts-average 2-34.5 1-31
Fumbles-lost 0-0 4-3
Penalties-yards 4-35 5-55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Troy: Gage Honeycutt 17-67, Cannon Negron 4-29, Tristan Almanza 3-11, Mitchell 3-9, Ethan Sorenson 2-5, McMurtry 5-(-1); Rogers: Watson 12-178, Hernandez 12-71, Cooper Sisneroz 14-60, Stephens 3-42, Dylan Stowe 3-11, Tyson Sisneroz 1-(-9).
PASSING — Troy: McMurtry 22-33-1-195; Rogers: C. Sisneroz 1-4-0-8, T. Sisneroz 1-1-0-22.
RECEIVING — Troy: Cooper Valle 8-73, Ketcham 6-59, Tomlin 6-50, Ethan Sorenson 2-12; Rogers: Watson 1-22, Jacob McCormick 1-8.