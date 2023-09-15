BELTON — Looking for its fourth straight win to cap an unblemished run through non-district play, Belton led from the opening kick onward over visiting San Angelo Central on Friday night.
The Tigers’ 41-38 victory was anything but secure, though, for most of the evening at Tiger Field.
After building a 17-point halftime lead, Belton (4-0) fended off the pesky Bobcats (1-3), led by quarterback Christian English, who had a hand in all four of his team’s second-half touchdowns as Central refused to go away.
English’s 44-yard TD scramble late in the fourth marked his second long scoring run of the half — he also scored from 74 yards out to close the third quarter — and brought his team to as close as it had been since early in the second quarter. The junior finished with 404 yards passing and three touchdowns to go with 194 yards rushing and two TDs on 11 carries.
But Belton ran 11 plays to drain the final 4:37, getting first downs on a 28-yard Shaun Snapp run as well as a 9-yard Reese Rumfield keeper on a critical fourth-and-3 with about 2½ minutes remaining to salt away the win, which gave the Tigers their first 4-0 start since 2009.
“I think what made the difference is we’ve been in three of these already, so our kids are used to it. We’re used to fighting to the end and grinding, and they did that all the way through tonight,” said Belton head coach Brett Sniffin, whose team has won each of its games by eight points or less.
“We’ve leaned on the defense at the end of the last three games. This time, the 4-minute offense finished it,” Sniffin continued. “That was some good, tough runs. Reese and Shaun were a nice combo tonight. They probably had a pretty good number of yards themselves, so it was good to see that to finish it off.”
Indeed, Snapp (22 carries, 131 yards, two TDs) and Rumfield (13 carries, 121 yards, one TD) carried the offense for the Tigers, who did most of their damage on the ground.
Rumfield, who passed for 84 yards, hit Angel Guerrero on a 37-yard touchdown early in the third then took a 36-yard run to the house to open the fourth for a Belton 41-24 edge.
Though the Bobcats outgained the Tigers 604-361, Belton stayed in it by scoring in a variety of ways and getting the defensive stops when it needed them to build a 27-10 halftime lead.
Alton McCallum’s game-opening 86-yard kickoff return got the Tigers’ sideline and fans stirred up just seconds into the affair.
McCallum burst up the middle, hit a wall then broke around the right corner, outrunning the rest of Central’s coverage to give Belton a lead it didn’t relinquish with just 12 seconds elapsed.
“We started off on a good foot. We started out playing fast,” said McCallum, who also took a kickoff 96 yards for a score in the season opener against Pflugerville Hendrickson.
“I got there and then I saw a lot of people in front of me then I saw a hole and then I just kind of took it around the side. And nobody caught me on the sideline,” the senior said of his return.
Central knocked three points off with Bryan Parra’s 27-yard field goal on its opening drive, which reached Belton’s 5-yard-line but stalled after two incompletions and a false start.
The drive’s culmination foreshadowed the trouble to come for the Bobcats, who outgained Belton 323-124 in the first two frames but scored only one touchdown despite reaching the red zone on half of their possessions.
Belton quickly responded to Central’s field goal with an 8-play, 65-yard drive that included a pair of Rumfield third-down scrambles for first downs.
Rumfield’s 33-yard scamper set up Snapp’s 1-yard touchdown plunge, his first of two, to push the gap to 13-3 late in the first.
Central, which piled up 15 first downs in the first half, cut the deficit to three with Alex Lindsay’s 24-yard TD reception from English to open the second period.
But Belton needed barely a minute to respond, churning out three consecutive first downs to set up Snapp’s second 1-yard scoring run.
Giani Zecca finished Belton’s first-half scoring when he scooped up a late, errant English option pitch off the turf and went untouched 68 yards for the touchdown to turn away another Bobcats’ threat late in the half.
BELTON 41, SAN ANGELO CENTRAL 38
Central 3 7 14 14 — 38
Belton 13 14 7 7 — 41
Bel — Alton McCallum 86 kickoff return (Cole Angell kick)
Cen — Bryan Parra 27 field goal
Bel — Shaun Snapp 1 run (kick failed)
Cen — Alex Lindsay 24 pass from Christian English (Parra kick)
Bel — Snapp 1 run (Angell kick)
Bel — Giani Zecca 68 fumble return (Angell kick)
Cen — Malik Kates 40 pass from English (Parra kick)
Bel — Angel Guerrero 37 pass from Reese Rumfield (Angell kick)
Cen — English 74 run (Parra kick)
Bel — Rumfield 36 run (Angell kick)
Cen — Colton Hill 55 pass from English (Parra kick)
Cen — English 44 run (Parra kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Cen Bel
First downs 23 17
Rushes-yards 23-200 41-275
Passing yards 404 86
Comp.-Att.-Int. 26-47-0 5-12-1
Punts-average 3-39.7 2-47.5
Fumbles-lost 3-1 1-1
Penalties-yards 17-130 11-90
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Central: English 11-194, Tyree Brawley 7-27, Jayvion Robinson 3-3, Hill 1-(-6), team 1-(-18); Belton: Snapp 22-131, Rumfield 13-121, Rayshaun Peoples 2-16, Gino Zecca 3-11, team 1-(-4).
PASSING — Central: English 26-47-0-404; Belton: Rumfield 5-12-1-86.
RECEIVING — Central: Hill 10-181, Kates 5-87, Lindsay 5-71, Carmelo Amigleo 5-52, Jimmy Edwards 1-13; Belton: Guerrero 1-37, Diego Coleman 1-22, Snapp 1-19, Peoples 3-8.