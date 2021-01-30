For someone whose television intake is, at best, centered around an occasional ballgame, Justin Bane is on the verge of being a regular on the small screen by just doing what he does for a living.
A casual encounter with one half of the most famous home renovation couple on the planet has led the former Rogers quarterback to headline a new series on the soon-to-be-launched Magnolia Network.
Just don’t call him a budding reality TV star.
“I don’t like TV or the process of it,” Bane said from his Abilene-based gym The Fieldhouse, which also is the name of the show. “After Episode 1, I was really proud of the clients on that show.”
The debut episode currently is streaming on Disney+ until the Magnolia Network replaces the current DIY network, expected to occur later in the spring. Several more episodes have been completed.
The show’s hook is to take the viewer into the lives of Bane’s clients at his fitness gym, chronicling the travails of their being physically and/or mentally unhealthy while getting them to a better place with their mind, body and soul.
“Our show is about loving on people,” Bane said. “Getting better is the goal. To do better and to be getting a little better every day.
“People see their body change and tell us what’s going on in their life. There’s no script.”
Bane’s journey to the place where he operates a gym and has his day-to-day work featured on a television series comes from what he calls being a “frustrated athlete” after his glory days as a vital cog for the Lee Fedora-coached Rogers Eagles of the early 2000s. The Eagles won 36 games in his final three years — 2000-02 — with his final game a state semifinal loss to eventual state champion Rosebud-Lott.
He simply hadn’t had his fill of football competition when his high school career was done, but injuries at the collegiate level dictated otherwise. Bane broke his leg running a routine pass route in a spring practice game at Baylor and left the school not long afterward.
Eight years ago — already married to his childhood sweetheart, the former Annie Allison, and operating a fitness center in Waco — he had an unlikely opportunity to resurrect his college career at age 27 at Bethany College, an NAIA school in Kansas. On the third play of the third series of the first game, Bane went down with a season-ending shoulder injury.
By 2015, he opened the Recovery Station fitness center in Waco and two years later opened The Fieldhouse in Abilene when Annie, a former pole vaulter at Abilene Christian, became a professor at her alma mater. While in Waco, Chip Gaines frequented Bane’s gym and struck up a conversation with Justin’s younger brother, Jacob, a former all-state linebacker at Rogers, now working with Justin. Gaines got to know Justin as well later on.
“I kind of remember Chip Gaines was just grinding in Waco in 2010 when we opened the gym,” Bane said. “I didn’t meet Chip until after I went to Abilene. He liked us because we knew he was famous, but we treated him like he wasn’t famous.”
The relationship led to Gaines’ idea to build a show around those who are trying to turn their lives around through improved conditioning, strength and nutrition. The passion to coach people to better health already was instilled in Justin Bane and the natural transition once his competitive playing career abruptly ended twice.
“I was born to do this. I’m supposed to coach,” said Bane, whose youngest brother Jonathan is a professional quarterback with the Frisco Fighters of the Indoor Football League and sister Jenna, a former star catcher at Temple High and Temple College, is a softball coach at Caddo Mills High. “Hope is my driver.”
The prospect of being a TV star is incidental to Bane. The exposure to provide healing and strength for more people in need is the driving force. It also helped his gym recover from the coronavirus lockdown from last spring.
“The show changed me for the better,” Bane said. “I’ve always had a fear of letting people down. We just want to help people. That’s what the world needs. I owe Chip Gaines for the belief he had.
“I just want to be used. I asked God to make me purposeful. God is in this.”