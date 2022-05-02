WACO — With the season on the line, the young Academy Lady Bumblebees had to do some growing up in a hurry.
Consider them grown up.
Freshmen Jerica Henry and Yasmine Traore connected for home runs, and the Lady Bees didn’t let their foot off the gas pedal en route to an 18-5 victory over Teague in the decisive third game of a Class 3A bi-district series Monday night at Waco ISD Sports Complex.
Academy advanced to face Lorena later this week in the area round at a site and date to be determined.
The Lady Bees dropped the first game of the series 8-0 but bounced back with two lopsided victories.
“We’re a young team, and that’s the threat when you drop that first game,” Academy coach Alicia Crawford said. “They kept their intensity all the way through.”
The Lady Bees posted two six-run frames and a five-spot to quell the Lady Lions’ hope of a comeback.
Academy, behind an inside-the-park solo homer from Henry and a three-run blast by Traore, scored six runs in the top half of the first inning.
Henry put the Bees on the board by hitting a ball over the right fielder’s head and circling the bases for the first run.
With Christi McGuire and Cadence Quinn on base via a walk and hit by pitch, Traore muscled a delivery from Teague starter Kaylee Cuevas well beyond the center-field fence for a 4-0 lead.
“(In the previous games), I didn’t hit very well,” Traore said. “I practiced and waited a little better this time.”
The Lady Bees added two more in the first, with McKenna Weber singling home Abbie Henderson and Weber scoring on a bases-loaded walk to Henry.
Teague answered with three in the bottom half of the first to keep hanging around. Takoria Jones blasted a two-run shot over the center-field fence for the Lady Lions, who picked up another run in the second to close within 6-4.
Both teams added single runs in the next inning to keep the game at a two-run margin. In the third, Henry bounced a base hit over the third baseman to drive in Journee White for one of her five RBIs.
“We came in with a lot of intensity,” Henry said. “We worked with each other a lot better.”
A six-run fourth broke the back of the Lady Lions as Cuevas began to struggle, walking four batters and hitting another. Henry drove in Weber and Ellie Erwin with a shot through the middle and came around to score on McGuire’s double down the left-field line to put the Lady Bees ahead 13-5.
Academy plated five more in the fifth, highlighted by a two-run single from Sunny Thies followed by an RBI triple by White, who scored on an errant throw. A McGuire double off the center-field fence brought home Henry to close out the scoring.
McGuire went the distance in the circle for the Lady Bees, scattering five hits, striking out five and walking three. Academy totaled 10 hits off Cuevas.
“We’re young, but a lot of these girls play tournament ball,” Crawford said. “They are used to losing one and having to come back and win.”