ROGERS — The Rogers Eagles knew the best way to beat Franklin was to keep the ball away from its potent offense, which averages 52 points per game.
To do that, the Eagles had an aggressive game plan, converting two fourth-down attempts on their opening drive and another on their next possession.
The fourth attempt on fourth down didn’t go Rogers’ way, though, and Franklin pulled away to a 56-7 victory Friday night at Merk Field in a battle of District 13-3A-II front runners.
With the game tied at 7 and the Eagles facing fourth-and-6 at the Lions 49-yard line, Rogers faked a punt and Riley Dolgener’s pass fell a few feet short of his receiver, giving Franklin the ball with 6:40 to play in the opening half.
On the next play, Bobby Washington found a big hole up the middle and gave the Lions (7-0, 3-0) a 13-7 lead 10 seconds and 51 yards later.
Rogers (4-3, 2-1) had to punt after three plays on its ensuing drive, giving the Lions an opportunity to build on their lead. They did with Bryson Washington’s 1-yard touchdown run and 2-point conversion run for a 21-7 edge, capping a four-play drive that was highlighted by a 59-yard scamper by Malcolm Murphy to the Rogers 1.
Franklin added to the lead in the second half, scoring 28 points in the third quarter and not allowing a Rogers first down until the Eagles’ final drive of the night, by which time the outcome was sealed.
It was a rough finish for the Eagles, who came out aggressively by starting the opening drive of the game at their 25. After a couple of short runs, they faced fourth-and-4 at the 31 and — to the surprise of the Lions — lined up to go for the first down. Dolgener tossed to the left to Christian Riley, who got just enough yardage for the first down to keep the drive alive.
Dolgener then ran for 4 yards and followed with a pass to Jackson Landeros for 4 more. Garrett Wolfe then bullied his way for the first down at the Rogers 47. After three short runs — two by Riley and one by Ivan Lopez — the Eagles faced fourth-and-2 at the Franklin 45 before Lopez pushed his way to the 43.
After a pass interference call moved Rogers to the 32, Riley followed with a 10-yard run to get to the 22 and back-to-back runs by Garrett Wolfe got the Eagles to the 3. Dolgener ran it in from there for the first score of the night, giving Rogers a 7-0 lead with Baldemor Arzola’s extra point with 2:42 left in the opening quarter.
The Lions answered on their opening drive, using a combination of quick speed to the outside and power running up the middle to drive from their 26. Bobby Washington capped the 10-play march — that included a pass interference penalty by Rogers — by scoring from a yard out with 10:37 left in the opening half.
Rogers started its ensuing drive on its 36, converted on fourth-and-1 at the 45 to keep the drive alive and — after getting to the Lions 49 — tried the fake punt on which Dolgener’s pass fell short.
The Lions were off and running from there.
FRANKLIN 56, ROGERS 7
Franklin 0 21 28 7 — 56
Rogers 7 0 0 0 — 7
Rog — Riley Dolgener 3 run (Baldemar Arzola kick)
Fra — Bobby Washington 1 run (Seth Shamblin kick)
Fra — Washington 51 run (kick failed)
Fra — Bryson Washington 1 run (Bryson Washington run)
Fra — Parker Boyett 20 run (Shamblin kick)
Fra — Hayden Helton 74 pass from Marcus Wade (Shamblin kick)
Fra — Jayden Jackson 87 run (Shamblin kick)
Fra — Bobby Washington 61 run (Shamblin kick)
Fra — Fragiel Owens (Shamblin kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Fra Rog
First downs 21 10
Rushes-yards 44-550 46-117
Passing yards 74 12
Comp.-Att.-Int. 1-5-0 2-7-1
Punts-average 0-0 6-36.2
Fumbles-lost 1-0 1-0
Penalties-yards 15-105 7-60
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Franklin: Bobby Washington 11-167, Murphy 8-115, Jayden Jackson 4-112, Bryson Washington 7-65, Ike Eaton 1-32, Boyett 3-26, Kyle Medders 3-19, Fragiel Owens 3-14, Landon Lorenz 1-6, Ethan Saxon 1-4, team 2-(-4); Rogers: Ivan Lopez 13-56, Christian Riley 8-29, Garrett Wolfe 4-7, Dolgener 11-7, Karsen Gomez 2-8, RJ Cook 2-5, Brian Thuy 2-4, Zach Davis 2-1.
PASSING — Franklin: Marcus Wade 1-5-0-74; Rogers: Dolgener 2-7-1-12.
RECEIVING — Franklin: Hayden Helton 1-7; Rogers: Blayne Hoelscher 1-7, Jackson Landeros 1-5.