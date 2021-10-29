ROCKDALE — Blaydin Barcak hadn’t played quarterback, much less thrown a pass, all night for the Rockdale Tigers. But on fourth-and-goal with just a few seconds left in the game and the Tigers’ playoff hopes on the line, the sophomore came up big.
Barcak connected with Kobe Mitchell for a 9-yard touchdown pass with 2 seconds remaining to secure a playoff spot for the Tigers with a 33-31 win over the Troy Trojans on Friday night at Tiger Stadium.
With the other three playoff spots from District 11-3A-I already secured by Lorena, Academy and Cameron Yoe — after its win over McGregor on Friday — the final spot was on the line as the Trojans and Tigers both entered the contest at 2-2 in district. The game was as close as a battle for a playoff berth could be expected.
Despite a contest in which the Tigers (5-4, 3-2) and Trojans (2-7, 2-3) matched each other touchdown for touchdown all night, Rockdale led most of the way after an early missed extra point by Troy.
But with less than 5 minutes left in the game, the momentum shifted to the Trojans. Trailing 31-27, they forced a turnover on downs at their 35-yard line and, after a 7-yard run on first down by Steve Jackson, they took their first lead of the night on a 58-yard TD run right up the middle by Korey Gibson.
The Tigers then had to start their ensuing possession on their 16 after a penalty on the return.
They moved to their 35 and faced fourth-and-long when they got new life with a short pass on which Troy was penalized, giving the Tigers a first down inside Trojans territory.
A 12-yard run by Davioun Scott and a 17-yard run by Mitchell helped move the Tigers to the 17. Mitchell then set up Rockdale with first-and-goal at the 5. Troy’s defense held on three straight plays, pushing the Tigers back to the 9, where Barcak replaced Mitchell at quarterback on fourth down.
The Tigers sent three receivers to the right and left Mitchell alone on the left. After taking the snap, Barcak looked right then turned and fired to Mitchell, who had to dive low to make the catch in the end zone with 2 seconds left to put the Tigers up 33-31.
Not wanting to give the Trojans an opportunity to return a possibly botched extra-point kick, the Tigers kneeled on the attempt, and Troy got the kick return to midfield before the final lateral dropped to the ground where a pile of players fell on it, ending the game.
Mitchell, who started at quarterback, finished the night with 127 yards rushing on 19 carries and was 5-of-12 passing for 65 yards, along with the game-winning catch. Scott rushed for 169 yards on 17 carries for the Tigers.
Rockdale started the scoring on its opening drive.
After Troy punted on its opening drive, the teams traded scores the rest of the opening half, with the Tigers scoring first on a 33-yard run by Scott.
Troy answered with a short run by Jackson, who finished with 107 yards on 18 carries. But the Trojans missed the extra point, to trail 7-6 and later 14-12 after they didn’t convert a 2-point conversion on their next touchdown.
Rockdale punted on its next possession, and Troy turned over the ball on downs on its possession, giving the Tigers the ball on their 40. Mitchell capped a 10-play drive by scoring from a yard out to put the Tigers up 21-12 late in the first half.
ROCKDALE 33, TROY 31
Troy 6 6 7 12 — 27
Rockdale 14 7 0 12 — 33
Roc — Davioun Scott 33 run (Daniel Romero kick)
Troy — Steve Jackson 6 run (kick failed)
Roc — Kobe Mitchell 1 run (Romero kick)
Troy — Jackson 1 run (pass failed)
Roc — Mitchell 1 run (Romero kick)
Troy — Jackson 12 run (Tyler McKissick kick)
Roc — Mitchell 2 run (kick failed)
Troy — Reed Ketchum 5 pass from Jace Carr (run failed)
Troy — Korey Gibson 58 run (run failed)
Roc — Mitchell 9 pass from Blaydin Barcak (run failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
Troy Roc
First downs 12 17
Rushes-yards 40-231 37-280
Passing yards 46 74
Comp.-Att.-Int. 5-8-0 6-17-0
Punts-average 1-21 2-30
Fumbles-lost 1-0 2-0
Penalties-yards 8-65 10-90
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Troy: Jackson 18-107, Gibson 8-80, Ketchum 3-35, Cooper Valle 3-6, Carr 2-3; Rockdale: Scott 17-169 Mitchell 19-127, team 1-(-16).
PASSING — Troy: Carr 5-8-0-46; Rockdale: Mitchell 5-13-0-65, Barcak 1-1-0-9, team 0-3-0-0,
RECIEVING — Troy: Kadin Workman 1-25, John Stubblefield 1-7, Jackson 1-4, Ketchum 1-5, Tres Conlon 1-2; Rockdale: Robert Owens 3-53, Mitchell 1-9, Scott 1-4, Gerren Marrero 1-5.