Granger 28
Holland 20
GRANGER — DJ McClelland ran for 233 yards, including a 70-yard fourth-quarter touchdown that appeared to put the game on ice, as the Granger Lions (2-1) held off a Holland rally.
The Hornets (1-2) scored with 47 seconds left on a 2-yard Christian Michalek run, but their onside kick went out of bounds before anyone could corral it and Granger ran out the clock.
McClelland scored the first of his two touchdowns with 7:55 left in the fourth quarter on a 9-yard run before taking in the 70-yard TD with 3:05 left.
The Hornets’ offense was most effective in the air, with Desi Cantu throwing two TD passes to Trey Grinnan. The first came in the second quarter for 13 yards, giving Holland an 8-6 lead after Cantu ran in the 2-point conversion. The second TD connection was for 15 yards in the fourth quarter, pulling the Hornets within a point of Granger at 15-14.
Nathan Tucker provided Granger’s first two scores on runs of 10 and 3 yards.
Holland was hampered by three lost fumbles in its territory.
Grinnan had 11 catches for 142 yards and the two touchdowns for Holland.
Holland 0 8 0 12 — 20
Granger 6 0 9 13 — 28
Gra — Nathan Tucker 10 run (kick blocked)
Hol — Trey Grinnan 13 pass from Desi Cantu (Cantu run)
Gra — Tucker 3 run (pass failed)
Gra — Jose Valverde 32 field goal
Hol — Grinnan 15 pass from Cantu (kick failed)
Gra — DJ McClelland 9 run (Valverde kick)
Gra — McClelland 70 run (kick blocked)
Hol — Christian Michalek 2 run (kick failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
Hol Gra
First downs 16 14
Rushes-yards 33-87 38-324
Passing yards 180 47
Comp.-Att.-Int. 16-26-0 4-11-0
Punts-average 3-40 2-27
Fumbles-lost 4-3 0-0
Penalties-yards 1-5 8-60
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Holland: Christian Michalek 13-57, Ryan Steglich 12-24, Javier Hernande 3-5, Gavin Cruz 1-2, Cantu 4-(-1); Granger: McClelland 18-233, Tucker 13-42, Isaac Lizardo 2-2, Lucas Matta 1-7, Chase Edwards 2-0.
PASSING — Holland: Cantu 16-26-0-180; Granger: Tucker 4-11-0-47.
RECEIVING — Holland: Grinnan 11-142, Michalek 3-25, Tyler Johnson 1-17, Gavin Cruz 1-(-4); Granger: Tray Herrera 1-17, McClelland 1-12, Lizardo 1-9, Valverde 1-9.
— Reported by Jill Marwitz
Rosebud-Lott 36
Goldthwaite 14
TRAVIS — Kyle Finan, Moses Fox and Breon Lewis rushed for more than 100 yards apiece to help lift the Rosebud-Lott Cougars (2-1) over the Goldthwaite Eagles (0-3).
Finan finished with 147 yards and a touchdown to go with 57 yards passing. Fox ran for 139 yards and a score, and Lewis totaled 106 yards rushing and three TDs on just five carries.
TEAM STATISTICS
Gol R-L
Rushes-yards NA 29-460
Passing yards NA 57
Comp.-Att.-Int. NA 4-6-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Rosebud-Lott: Kyle Finan 8-147, Moses Fox 11-139, Breon Lewis 5-106, Deejay Hicks 1-30, Carlos Saucedo 2-28, Yahir Mendoza 1-5, Dalan Willberg 1-5.
PASSING — Rosebud-Lott: Finan 4-6-0-57.
RECEIVING — Rosebud-Lott: Lewis 3-52, Mendoza 1-5.
Lexington 33
Rockdale 18
ROCKDALE — Blaydn Barcak passed for 273 yards for Rockdale but it wasn’t enough to get the Tigers (1-2) past the Lexington Eagles (3-0).
Lexington’s Kase Evans threw for 203 yards and a TD, and Daylon Washington ran for 155 yards and two scores to fuel the Eagles, who produced 451 total yards.
Barcak was 29-of-50 passing with a TD but was picked off twice. Robert Owens was his favorite target, grabbing 12 catches for 138 yards and a score.
Lexington 6 7 20 0 — 33
Rockdale 0 3 7 8 — 18
Lex — Kaiden Chappel 9 run (kick blocked)
Lex — Chappel 73 pass from Kase Evans (Kevin Nava kick)
Rock — Daniel Romero 24 field goal
Lex — Chappel 20 run (kick failed)
Lex — Daylon Washington 29 run (Nava kick)
Rock — Blaydn Barcak 40 run (Romero kick)
Lex — Washington 12 run (Nava kick)
Rock — Robert Owens 5 pass from Barcak (De’Andre Stephens pass from Barcak)
TEAM STATISTICS
Lex Roc
First downs 17 22
Rushes-yards 37-248 27-153
Passing yards 203 273
Comp.-Att.-Int. 11-19-0 29-50-2
Fumbles-lost 2-2 2-1
Penalties-yards 4-50 4-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Lexington: Washington 12-155, Chappel 15-99, Joseph Kerr 4-24, Travis Balcar 1-3, John Williams 1-(-5), Evans 2-(-28), team 2-0; Rockdale: Barcak 13-87, Kemar Spencer 12-56, Zeke Castro 2-10.
PASSING — Lexington: Evans 11-19-0-203; Rockdale: Barcak 29-50-2-273.
RECEIVING — Lexington: Chappel 2-77, Garret Schneider 4-61, Mason Biehle 4-56, Washington 1-9; Rockdale: Owens 12-138, Riley Spears 7-76, Stephens 4-32, Erik Shephard 5-32, Castro 1-(-5).
Milano 41
CTCS 7
The Milano Eagles (2-0) produced 357 yards rushing to grind past the Central Texas Christian Lions (2-1).
The lone touchdown for CTCS was Ethan Allerkamp’s 18-yard run in the third quarter after Milano built a 27-0 lead.
Allerkamp finished with 59 yards. Lions quarterback Cooper Smith was 13-of-27 passing for 143 yards, with four of the completions going to Tristan Eanes for 60 yards.
Milano 20 7 7 7 — 41
CTCS 0 0 7 0 — 7
CTCS — Ethan Allerkamp 18 run (Luke Chiles kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Mil CTCS
Rushes-yards 29-357 43-81
Passing yards 49 143
Comp.-Att.-Int. 1-7-0 13-27-0
Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — CTCS: Allerkamp 24-59, Reagan Ragsdale 9-41, Austin Evans 2-1, Evan Allerkamp 4-(-10).
PASSING — CTCS: Cooper Smith 13-27-0-143.
RECEIVING — CTCS: Tristan Eanes 4-60, Ragsdale 5-28, Chiles 1-12, Jacob Good 1-8, Cayden Stringfellow 1-6, Ev.Allerkamp 1-2.
(NOTE: This roundup will be updated as statistics from other games become available.)