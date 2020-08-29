Soccer eventually might have taken root in Temple if Peter den Harder had never arrived. It just wouldn’t have blossomed as quickly or with the same passion as he brought to the sport.
The sudden passing of den Harder last month left an immediate and indelible void on the local soccer community. From playing, coaching and officiating matches, den Harder was a common thread from the early introduction of the sport to the local community 40 years ago until now.
Those who knew den Harder — who would have turned 65 last Tuesday — worked with him and appreciated his devotion to the game are acting quickly to ensure that his legacy doesn’t fade with time.
A movement is in its beginning stages to name the new soccer complex at Crossroads Park in den Harder’s honor. By any means, there wouldn’t appear to be much resistance to such a proposal. In tandem with Dr. Ferenc Korompai, den Harder was a founding father of soccer in Temple.
“When Peter came — he and Dr. Korompai played in the late 1970s and early 80s — there wasn’t any youth soccer at all,” said Dennis Smith, general manager of Papergraphics in Temple and one of the people, along with local insurance agent John Farwell, spearheading the effort to name the Crossroads soccer complex for den Harder as well as establishing a foundation in his name to aid young referees to become certified and contribute to their equipment costs. “There was no such thing as high school soccer.”
Indeed, the UIL sanctioned soccer in 1982 for a relative handful of large schools. Temple High added soccer a few years later. Due in large part to the groundwork of den Harder, Temple and Belton high school soccer started strong and competitively, and remained as such through the years. He officiated the first soccer match ever in Temple and he was the popular choice to officiate high profile matches with much on the line.
Den Harder moved to Temple from The Netherlands in 1978 with the internationally based Lely Industries before spending many years as plant manager at Materials Transportation Company. He brought with him his brand of football that was hugely popular in Europe but was still trying to catch on with mainstream America. It did so primarily by growing through the youth ranks in which it became one of the country’s most popular recreational sports. He was a founding member of the long-running Centex Storm and Cyclone clubs, which have fostered a love of the sport for thousands of local players, and was instrumental in starting the “First Kick” program to introduce the game to pre-schoolers.
“I continued to be amazed at his level of passion toward, not just the sport of soccer, but in his attempt to help others in any way — especially the youth,” said Farwell, who became a referee under den Harder’s tutelage. “In all the years of being around soccer, I can honestly say that I had never witnessed a person more committed to helping young referees improve their craft with a style that was only uplifting, never condescending.”
For adults involved in youth sports, oftentimes their days of activity end when their children have outgrown them or have moved on to other endeavors. With wife Cora, the den Harders raised a rare and well-known set of quadruplets — Edwin, Casper, Gideon and Tobin — but he remained active in the game long after the boys were grown. He was officiating, coaching and tutoring athletes until his death.
“After his Lord and his family, Peter loved soccer more than anything,” said 146th District Court Judge Jack Jones, who has been a veteran soccer official. “We worked many games together. Peter coached and refereed games for kids from 6 years old to the highest level. It made no difference to him. All that mattered was the joy of the beautiful game that he could share with future generations.”
It’s why, as Smith mentioned, former players well into their 40s stretching down into their 20s were affected deeply by his death.
It’s why den Harder was buried in his soccer official’s uniform.
It’s also why naming the newly christened soccer fields for him is appropriate.
The soccer fields on the east side of Temple are named for Korompai and it would be unlikely to find anyone disagreeing with naming the west side complex for den Harder.
“When we received word that Peter had passed due to COVID-19, all of us who knew him, knew that we had to do something in his honor,” Farwell said. “What Peter has given this community over the past three-plus decades make naming the new Crossroads Soccer complex for him a no-brainer. It is the least we can do, especially because of Peter’s personal impact on so many lives.”