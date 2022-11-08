COPPERAS COVE — If anything has defined the Salado volleyball team, it has been its cohesiveness as a unit.
The Lady Eagles will be together for at least another match.
Salado responded to a shaky start to overcome Burnet 21-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-18 in a Class 4A Region III quarterfinal playoff Tuesday night at Bulldawg Gym and advance to the regional tournament this weekend in Bryan.
“The feeling is great with some butterflies,” veteran Salado coach Kristi Wilk said. “There may even be some tears later. This is such a good group of girls, and to see them play this way is great.”
Salado advanced with a 32-15 record. Burnet’s season ended at 28-12.
“We’re a young team and it was just the emotion and the adrenaline that got us off-center,” Wilk of the early going. “But I thought we settled in at the end of the first set and carried that on.”
The momentum the Lady Eagles built toward the end of the opening-set loss continued as they took control of the second and the rest of the match.
Salado kept a solid cushion over the Lady Bulldogs in the second game and dominated down the stretch, scoring seven of the last nine points. With Salado up 18-15, freshman Elsie Law connected for a kill followed by scoring blocks from Haleigh Wilk, Livia Niu and a Macy Morris kill to put the Lady Eagles on the brink of evening the match. Niu finished it off with a kill.
The pivotal third set remained a back-and-forth tussle most of the way. A back-row attack from junior Reese Rich gave the Lady Eagles some separation with a 20-18 lead. Rich added two more kills, and Niu got the final point by trickling a shot off the net cord and the ball fell harmlessly in front of the Burnet defense for the final point to give Salado a 2-1 match lead.
“We knew at the end, we need to either get this or go to five sets,” Rich said. “We wanted to get that and be done. Our chemistry has been good all season. We really mesh together as a team so well.”
Salado left little doubt in the fourth set by building an 18-5 advantage. A Rich kill started a run of 11 straight points. Many of those were Burnet errors, but Niu provided a pair of aces, and Law helped with a block and a kill.
With the Lady Eagles up 21-8, Burnet made a last-ditch run by scoring 11 of the next 12 points but still trailed 23-19.
Morris ended any notions of a Lady Bulldogs comeback with an emphatic spike followed by a block to close it out.
It was the fourth time the teams met this season, even though they’re no longer in the same district. Salado won three of the four matches.
“Burnet was in our district for a long time, and we have a lot of respect for them,” Kristi Wilk said. “We’re very familiar with each other and it took us some time to get control.”