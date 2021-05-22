If the last 15 months taught us anything, it’s how to adapt to circumstances.
Now that we appear to be moving in a direction of pre-COVID-19 normalcy in high school athletics, there still will be some adapting to change after the passage of Texas HB 547.
This bill, which passed the Texas House last week after numerous attempts over the years, allows homeschooled students to participate alongside University Interscholastic League public-school students in extracurricular events such as sports.
Good luck finding any coach or school administrator who hails this potential law as a glorious victory, though.
The final vote on the bipartisan bill introduced by Rep. James Frank (R-Wichita Falls) and co-authored by Harold Dutton (D-Houston), Dan Huberty (R-Houston) and Mary Gonzalez (D-San Elizario), passed with 80 yeas and 64 nays despite the vocal opposition from public-school lobbyists and the Texas High School Coaches Association.
It took another step Saturday when the Senate, where it had passed three times in previous sessions, voted 16-14 in favor of the bill, which now would require a final piece in Gov. Greg Abbott’s signature.
District 55 Rep. Hugh Shine (R-Temple), while favoring some earlier amendments to the bill, ultimately voted against it citing “accountability” and “safeguard” issues.
“I didn’t like the bill and none of the coaches and superintendents from the public schools I represent like it,” Shine said. “I also had a lot of feedback from homeschoolers who didn’t like it. The problem is there are so many situations you can’t anticipate until they happen.
“Homeschoolers can still participate in TAPPS (the governing body of private schools),” Shine said. “That’s not an issue.”
The common argument — among other things — from public-school leaders is that homeschoolers are not subject to the same testing requirements as their students. Shine gave the hypothetical example of a public student-athlete who isn’t performing well academically. His or her parents pull them out to homeschool and the student returns soon after with the parent telling the school he’s doing fine now. The school would have no way of verifying that.
The THSCA argues that it would create an unlevel playing field as homeschoolers could have unlimited access to personal trainers and practice time without the requirement of taking the STARR exam.
Then there is just the perceived social dynamic, fair or unfair, that if extracurriculars are good enough for homeschoolers then the academic side should be as well.
On the other side, homeschoolers are quick to say they pay public-school taxes and have a right to utilize the services for which they pay as they might take advantage of other public amenities. The Texas Home School Coalition, in citing the Census Bureau, claims that at least 12 percent of students in Texas are being homeschooled estimating the total to be about 750,000.
Such is the impasse. That same impasse has divided both sides for decades.
Of course, any of these homeschool bills have formally or informally had Tim Tebow’s name associated with it. Tebow is the unicorn of homeschool athletes who competed in Florida public schools and went on to win the Heisman Trophy and have an NFL career along with a stint in minor league baseball.
Florida has long provided easier access to homeschoolers to the public-school athletic sector. If adopted, Texas would be the 36th state to allow homeschoolers to compete with public. The Lone Star State isn’t exactly setting the pace in this arena and, for the most part, hasn’t been interested in doing so.
The advent of “remote learning” in public schools during the pandemic has perhaps made the timing of homeschool inclusion more palatable to some.
The bill’s language does seem to hold homeschoolers to the same standards as public schoolers academically, but there is perhaps room for fraud.
Those of us familiar with traditional homeschool families know deceit is rarely the intent. Most would likely do fine on the required exams. The learning curve, in some cases, would just be the two worlds getting used to each other.
Regardless, it appears the opportunity for Texas homeschoolers to compete in the public sector is on the doorstep. Athletic programs can adapt because they have before.
It was decades before girls were part of the UIL mainstream, and even far more so for all black student-athletes. Public schools adapted, allowing for all athletes to flourish.
Granted, homeschooling is an educational family lifestyle choice and not a circumstance beyond one’s control like the others, but perhaps these athletes will also broaden the sports horizon.
It’s another opportunity to adapt.