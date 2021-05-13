WHEELING, W.Va. — One day after securing the 18th and final slot inside the cutline, Mary Hardin-Baylor moved up one spot to 17th place Thursday following three rounds of the NCAA Division III men’s national tournament.
The Crusaders (305-300-310) are 67 over for the championship — two shots out of a tie for 14th and 52 strokes behind leader Illinois Wesleyan — heading into today’s final round at Oglebay Resort.
Luis Legarreta posted UMHB’s low round Thursday with a 4-over 75. That was one shot better than teammate Kaden Treibig (76), who was the Crusaders’ highest-ranked player in a tie for 54th in the individual standings at 17 over. Nikolas Keratsopoulos had a 78, and Ari Saldana (81) and William Sammons (84) completed UMHB’s card.
Denison’s Marc Mitchell led the individual standings at 2 over.
UMHB’s McConnell misses cut at women’s national tourney
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Sydney McConnell shot a third-round 82 on Thursday and missed the cut at the NCAA Division III women’s national tournament.
McConnell (82-83-82) was 31 over and tied for 53rd place. The field was cut to the top 15 teams and six other individuals heading into today’s final round at Forest Akers Golf Course.
Makensie Toole of George Fox led the individual standings at 4 over.