Temple head coach Scott Stewart noted plenty of differences between Jayven Taylor and Cody Little, from their varying approaches on playing the same position to their personalities away from the field.
However, the Wildcats’ fifth-year head coach closed his thoughts with this, “But, it works.”
The uniquely charismatic senior defensive tackles validated their coach’s conclusion during a roughly 15-minute interval Tuesday between the end of the school day and the start of practice that was packed with a mix of comedic relief, an endearing appreciation of friendship and matter-of-fact, no-nonsense football speak, and demonstrated exactly why it works.
“I guess our bond makes us close and that helps on the field a lot,” said Taylor a second-team, all-district selection last year.
Little, at 6-foot-2, 235 pounds, and Taylor, at 5-10, 230, anchor the middle of a Wildcats front four that gets a sturdy season-opening test at 8 tonight when Temple faces returning 1,600-yard rusher Kaden Meredith and Longview at AT&T Stadium in Arlington — which happened to be one of those serious topics in an otherwise upbeat quarter-hour.
“I feel like we had a really good practice Monday, good energy. I think it might’ve been our best practice of the season,” Little said, looking toward Taylor for confirmation. “That doesn’t really indicate anything for Friday, but I think it’s obviously a good step in the right direction.”
Taylor chuckled at the suggestion of referring to him and Little as a 1-2 punch for Temple. But, it’s not as though it’s a completely unfounded idea. The combination could be vital for the Wildcats, who are experienced up front and at linebacker but feature a mostly brand new secondary on a defensive unit that is aiming to be fast, physical and disciplined while improving upon last year’s numbers of 432.6 yards and 28.8 points per game.
Stewart described Taylor as flashy and Little as more technique-oriented but said both are equally passionate about their roles.
“Jayven’s hopping around blocks and jumping over, under and around people, and Cody’s running through them,” Stewart said. “So, it fits.”
Taylor and Little started hanging around in the eighth grade at Travis Science Academy where they shared a science class. Their connection solidified following a loss during their freshman season that was particularly bothersome to Little.
“I was basically telling him that I didn’t want to keep getting steamrolled and that I was tired of just doing OK,” Little said before turning to Taylor and asking if he remembered that conversation.
“Yeah, I remember,” Taylor said with another laugh. “It was the most intense Friday ever.”
Why?
“I just told him, ‘Let’s go in the weight room and work hard all year and work our way up to varsity,” Little explained.
They both made it, starting last season for the top team as juniors, and the work hasn’t stopped now into their final campaign.
The banter doesn’t appear to stop much, either. At one point Tuesday, they spontaneously delivered a quick, back-and-forth dialogue that was worthy of a sitcom script.
“They are fun to be around. If you ever catch them in an off-the-field conversation and just try to eavesdrop, it’s just comical,” Stewart said.
But, again, there’s no joking when it comes to effort in practice or when discussing what it takes to be successful. When the helmets go on, funny turns to ferocious and there’s no messing around.
“He plays focused and very aggressive, violent. We watch film, the coaches show a few clips and say this is what we need every play, and Jayven is filling up (those clips) pretty quick,” Little said.
Taylor and Little played in last year’s Class 6A Division II bi-district playoff loss to Longview. They have lessons learned tucked away and plans to put those to use in the rematch.
“Everybody else runs the spread and they run the T, which can come with everything in it. I’m more prepared than I was last year,” Taylor said.
And if that preparation leads to a victory, that’s all that matters to the men in the middle, 1-2 punch — or whatever moniker suits their liking.
“Me and Jayven talk about that. As long as we do our job, it’s really not about (stats), it’s about the team,” Little said.