This isn’t exactly what the University Interscholastic League — or anyone else — had in mind when celebrating the 100th anniversary of Texas high school football championships under its governance.
Rather than huge high-profile season openers at all classification levels on the same weekend, it’s been more of a tepid toe dipping in the water kind of start. Only sub-5A programs gathering in semi-sterile stadiums with limited seating availability, masked cheerleaders and with only some, if any, band members allowed to perform have made this more a of laboratory experiment than a full-throttle barge into 2020.
The fall back position on this season and the year in general is to just be thankful there’s a chance to play. As we have not so subtly been reminded, it’s a privilege to play and be part of a team and not even as something as routine as participating in sports can be assumed. Thousands of high school spring athletes saw their respective seasons pulled out from under them.
Before the UIL began developing a playoff system to allow Texas high school football teams to compete for tangible championships, athletes played for the recreation of the sport they were interested in, if they were fortunate enough to live and attend a school large enough to form a team.
In the fall of 1920, America was a year or so clear of an influenza pandemic. This fall we are in one.
It’s difficult to project the mindset of the average athlete a century ago versus the current day, but one thing that is universal is that most everybody wants to be as a good as they can be at their sport and win as many games as possible. Scheduling, by modern standards, was logistically tough enough.
Nine of the schools in the greater Temple-Belton area, as far as is recorded, fielded a football team in 1920. Temple and Belton were a decade and a half into their football history and rivalry and the first year they were known as Wildcats and Tigers, respectively. Temple went 7-2-1 that year under Floyd Betts — the first time the Wildcats had played a 10-game season — and Lee Curtis’ Tigers went 4-2-1.
As with any year, some teams were quite successful while others weren’t. Fred Prewitt led Gatesville to its best year to that point and for a decade to come at 8-2. Lampasas carded a 6-3 record, Rockdale turned in a 3-1 mark while Cameron Yoe was 2-3 and Granger was 1-4.
Rogers and Bartlett are only known to have played one game apiece, but Rosebud played eight games and lost all of them. There is no record of Killeen or Moody playing that year, but both had been playing off and on for several years prior. The rest — Troy, Academy, Holland, Salado, Copperas Cove, Jarrell, Bruceville-Eddy and Buckholts — were still some years away from football. Girls, meanwhile, did play the sports available then, but were a long way from being sanctioned by the UIL.
It appears now that there will be a full season of high school games. Only a month ago the prospect of a shortened schedule, as was common in 1920, looked like a possibility if any were played at all. By and large, most places are taking the proper and mandated precautions to return some modicum of sporting normalcy to the Texas experience. It’s not ideal, but it’s where we are.
Temple and Belton are scheduled to resume their age-old rivalry. Cameron Yoe and Rockdale are slated to battle for their coveted bell. Rogers and Academy already have played each other as have Troy and Salado. All are autumn signs that, from a Central Texas football standpoint, things are returning to their proper place. Or at least the proper place that we’ve grown to know and love.
Nobody wants another sports year like we’re having in 2020: Finishing an NBA season in a bubble with only essential personnel on hand; playing a sliver of a Major League Baseball season in front of cardboard cutouts; entire college football conferences and other fall sports postponing, canceling and generally just in jeopardy.
Nobody wants to go back to 1920, either. While there may have been a romanticized innocence of the era, helmets and facemasks are good things, too. You had to live in the right town and go to the right school to even get the opportunity to play.
Once all of this has passed, it will be a great privilege to get back to our sporting activities with the same tenacity as before. The takeaway from all of this is that it’s a great privilege just to get to play and watch sports and it can’t be taken for granted.