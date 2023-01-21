TC men's hoops

Temple College’s Adrian Cohen (24) rises for a layup in front of Southwestern Christian’s Donald Ballard in the Leopards’ win Saturday.

 Ray Swindle/Special to the Telegram

Sophomore Adrian Cohen delivered a game-high 25 points as one of five Temple College players in double figures, and the Leopards continued their transition into the rest of the season without their leading scorer with a 102-94 victory over Southwestern Christian inside TC Gym on Saturday.

jweaver@tdtnews.com