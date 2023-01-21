Sophomore Adrian Cohen delivered a game-high 25 points as one of five Temple College players in double figures, and the Leopards continued their transition into the rest of the season without their leading scorer with a 102-94 victory over Southwestern Christian inside TC Gym on Saturday.
TC (15-4, 2-1 Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference) is now 2-1 without Jaedaun Slack and his 23.1 points per game. Leopards coach Clifton Ellis said Slack, a sophomore, was no longer with the program.
“He’s not here any longer. He’s no longer with the team,” Ellis said of Slack, who last played Jan. 11 when he scored 43 points in a win over Grayson. “It’s unfortunate, but it’s a learning experience for everybody.”
It took just about everybody — 11 Leopards had at least two points — Saturday against the Rams (12-5, 0-2), who led by as much as eight points in the first half and 77-74 with 11:35 to go in the second half.
TC, though, went ahead to stay on a pair of free throws by John Muhammad, constructed a 95-87 advantage with about 6½ minutes to play, then outscored Southwestern Christian 6-0 over the last 3:39 through buckets by Ugochukwu Ejifor, Justin Collins and Cohen after the Rams had pulled within 96-94.
Muhammad and Kino Thompson added 16 points apiece for the Leopards, who shot 36-of-68 from the floor and 23-of-33 at the free throw line. Ejifor had 14 points, Anthony Scott 10, and Collins eight.
“It’s a conference win. Everybody in this conference is tough, and they are a very good team,” Ellis said. “(Slack) was obviously a very big part of our team. So, we just decided that we were going change a little bit of our team, play even faster and play more guys, to kind of offset some of that. Sometimes, you just kind of hope different is better, and at times it looked that way. We were sharing the ball and making plays.
“We missed a ton of shots around the rim tonight and that kind of deflates you a little bit. I think that kind of affected us, and then they were coming back on the other end and hitting some shots,” Ellis added. “But our guys just stuck with it and kept competing, and that’s what you want.”
Donald Ballard finished with 23 points for Southwestern, which went 35-of-73 from the field and 15-of-25 at the line. Cam Estill, whose layup made it a two-point ballgame late, had 13 points, and Wryan Williams had 10.
The Rams shot 58 percent in the first half but just 37 in the second half.
They twice were up by eight in the first, on a 3-pointer by Arnold McGowan for 29-21, and McGowan’s jumper for 31-23 about 10 minutes before halftime. TC chipped away at the deficit until reclaiming the lead — its first since 12-11 — when Norman Beckford made a 3 at the 4:45 mark, and the Leopards were up 59-56 at the break.
There were seven ties in the second half, the last at 81-all right before Muhammad made the two free throws that put the Leopards up for good.
“I just liked the way the guys stuck with it and when it was time to make plays at the end, they made them,” said Ellis, who will take his bunch to Waco on Monday to face rival McLennan.