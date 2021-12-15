Devan Williams went to classes and then basketball practice, all part of a pretty usual weekday in December for the Temple senior.
Except this particular midweek morning began with a signature that represented a goal reached.
Williams took advantage of the early signing period for football and inked his name Wednesday on a letter of intent to play for Tulsa next fall.
Williams, a 6-foot-2 wide receiver who returned to Temple last spring after a year in Wichita Falls, earned first team All-District 12-6A honors following a senior season during which he had 35 catches for 776 yards and 11 touchdowns — all team highs — as the Wildcats (9-3) won their second consecutive outright league championship. He also returned kicks and played some defensive back, recording one return TD and one interception.
“We’re excited about him coming to be a part of this receiving corps, and the talents that he’s going to bring to Tulsa,” Golden Hurricane head coach Philip Montgomery said in a video posted on Twitter that included some of Williams’ season highlights.
Tulsa (6-6) is scheduled to play Old Dominion (6-6) in the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Monday.
Also hopping on the first chance for football players to make their commitments official was Belton tight end Bryan Henry, who honored a verbal commitment he made to the Cougars on Aug. 9 by signing Wednesday.
The 6-4, 225-pound senior said he was happy to see the results of his hard work come to fruition.
“It feels great. It feels amazing,” Henry said. “It’s a real blessing.
Henry officially signed at a Wednesday evening National Signing Day ceremony at the school’s athletic complex along with three other Belton classmates: Kade Norwood, McKenzie Mansell and Emily Revis.
Norwood is headed to Our Lady of the Lake to play baseball, Mansell chose East Texas Baptist for volleyball and Revis picked University of Dallas for volleyball.
Henry, a three-year varsity player, was a key playmaker for the Tigers this fall as they finished 6-5 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. Henry had 36 catches for 510 yards and six touchdowns, giving him career numbers of 74 receptions for 1,110 yards and 11 touchdowns.
In his final game at Tiger Field, Henry had a season-high three touchdown grabs in Belton’s 45-17 win over Killeen to close the regular season.
Henry, who also plays basketball and baseball for Belton, said he thanks God, his family, friends, and all who supported him and gave him motivation throughout his life.
“It just really felt like home,” Henry said of Houston, which faces Auburn in the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 28. “Just all the coaches, all the players, they were very friendly.”
Henry also said Houston’s proximity to Bell County played a factor in his decision, as well as the Cougars’ usage of tight ends.
“They use tight ends a lot and a lot of colleges don’t really do that,” he said.