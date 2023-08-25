CAMERON — Cameron Yoe and Lago Vista combined to win five playoff games last year as each team advanced to at least the third round of their respective brackets.
The teams met Friday night at Yoe Field and picked up where they left off, each matching the other in a back-and-forth encounter before Yoe eventually turned the season opener into a rout thanks to a flurry of second-half turnovers.
The Yoemen capitalized on three fumble recoveries in the final two quarters to turn a three-point game at the start of the fourth into a 45-21 blowout over the Vikings.
Ja’Quorius Hardman recovered the first of those fumbles to jumpstart Yoe’s longest scoring march, a 15-play endeavor that quarterback Braylan Drake capped with a 6-yard toss to Hardman. It was the fourth and final lead change and gave the Yoemen a 21-17 edge with 14 seconds left in the third quarter.
Drake completed passes to nine receivers, finishing 13-of-22 for 245 yards and four TDs. Kardarius Bradley added 145 yards rushing and a TD on 19 carries.
Just after Hardman’s score, Yoe’s Kason Goolsby stripped a Lago Vista ballcarrier and took the return back 42 yards for a TD and 10-point lead early in the fourth.
From there, the rout was on.
“To me, there’s always four or five plays in a ballgame that make the difference. I think picking up that fumble and taking it back, that was a huge play right there,” Yoe head coach Rick Rhoades said. “Our goal is to have two or more turnovers than our opponents, and tonight we had three. If we can do that, we’ll win a lot of ballgames.”
Cody Webb later had a fumble recovery and Elijah Goodrum and Goolsby each had touchdown catches later in the fourth.
“Everyone had to contribute,” Drake said. “Our offensive linemen blocking real good, receivers running the right routes, me making the right throw, but it wouldn’t happen without those guys up front.”
It was a stark contrast to the first half, when Lago Vista controlled the pace of play, though Yoe — after scoring on its opening possession — kept the lead in hand until a sharp turn of events in the half’s final 30 seconds.
The tide started to turn in the Vikings’ favor after they got on the board with 23 seconds left in the second when Dominic Garcia took a quarterback sneak 2 yards up the middle to cap a 10-play, 65-yard drive with a touchdown.
Looking to make a big play on the ensuing kickoff, the Yoemen tried a reverse but the play backfired when the handoff was fumbled, allowing Lago Vista’s Cole Meyers to fall on it at the Yoe 2-yard line.
One play and just 4 seconds later on the game clock, the momentum fully swung in the Vikings’ favor when Garcia again snuck it up the middle for a 2-yard score to give his team its first lead at 14-10.
Though Lago Vista had 11 first downs to Yoe’s six in the first half and proved hard to stop with a powerful rushing attack, the Yoemen still controlled the scoreboard most of the way thanks to their quick-strike ability.
Yoe needed only four plays to take a 7-0 lead when Drake found Goolsby along the right sideline.
Goolsby gathered Drake’s pass, made a slick spin move near the 15-yard line and finished off the 31-yard score to put his team ahead with 7:58 left in the first.
The Yoemen again got another big play from their senior quarterback on their other first-half scoring drive, which Drake started with a 58-yard run around the right corner.
That drive stalled, however, after reaching the Lago Vista 1-yard line, and Yoe had to settle for a 20-yard field goal from Homero Najera to make for a 10-0 edge with 4:59 left in the second frame.
CAMERON YOE 45, LAGO VISTA 21
Lago Vista 0 14 7 0 — 21
Cameron Yoe 7 3 14 21 — 45
Yoe — Kason Goolsby 31 pass from Braylan Drake (Homero Najera kick)
Yoe — Najera 20 field goal
LV — Dominic Garcia 2 run (Jax Rodriguez kick)
LV — Garcia 2 run (Rodriguez kick)
Yoe — Kardarius Bradley 55 run (Najera kick)
LV — Decker Sims 43 pass from Garcia (Rodriguez kick)
Yoe — Ja’Quorius Hardman 6 pass from Drake (Najera kick)
Yoe — Goolsby 42 fumble return (Najera kick)
Yoe — Elijah Goodrum 39 pass from Drake (Najera kick)
Yoe — Goolsby 49 pass from Drake (Najera kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
LV Yoe
First downs 16 16
Rushes-yards 51-266 26-189
Passing yards 56 245
Comp.-Att.-Int. 2-8-0 13-23-0
Punts-average 2-40.5 1-40
Fumbles-lost 4-3 1-1
Penalties-yards 9-65 5-65
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — LV: Garcia 17-107, Swayde Griffin 18-88, Wyatt Herring 13-54, Noah Arambula 1-8, Deven Shipp 1-5, DJ Damback 1-4; Yoe: Kardarius Bradley 19-145, Drake 2-54, Zach Evans 1-2, Tavares Crittendon 3-(-6), team 1-(-6).
PASSING — LV: Garcia 2-8-0-56; Yoe: Drake 13-22-0-245; Cade Hubnik 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING — LV: Sims 1-43, Griffin 1-13; Yoe: Goolsby 2-80, Goodrum 2-45, D’Auntray Bradley 2-43, Brody Aguirre 1-27, Evans 2-23, Kardarius Bradley 1-14, Xavier Gilmon 1-10, Hardman 1-6, Noah Vega 1-4.