Home for the holidays fit Monday when Temple kicked off Thanksgiving week with a rare non-district basketball doubleheader inside Wildcat Gym where a matinee crowd watched visiting Manor top the Tem-Cats 52-25 and the Wildcats nearly reach triple digits in a 95-40 victory over Ignite Homeschool out of Round Rock.
Boys
Temple (3-0) already was up 63-31 after three quarters when it proceeded to shoot 81 percent from the floor (13-of-16) in the fourth quarter to cap an impressive offensive performance that yielded the season-high 95 points.
“I thought the kids played really hard. They were really energized for this game,” said Wildcats head coach Joey Martin, whose team’s first three wins this season were by an average of 45 points. “They are playing hard and playing together really well, for this time of the year.”
Jaylon Hall drained a deep 3-pointer from about six steps inside halfcourt to beat the third-quarter buzzer, finished the contest with a one-handed slam dunk as time expired and paced Temple with a game-high 29 points.
Jaydon Hall added 16 points, Daniel Green 14 and Byron Collins 12 for the Wildcats, who made 13 3-pointers. Jaylon Hall had five 3s, Jaydon Hall four, and Green and Deshaun Brundage converted two apiece.
“Coach always preaches layups and threes, so we’re trying to become a better shooting team, get in transition, score more points. That’s really what it is,” Green said. “I think we did really well. I think everything was clicking after a little bit, but we still have things to work on.”
Noble McDougle led the Eagles with 14 points and Bryant Herring chipped in 10.
McDougle’s layup after a steal near midcourt counted as the game’s first points, and Ignite led 7-5 with about 3 minutes remaining in the first quarter. But, Jaylon Hall’s 3-pointer put Temple ahead, 8-7, at the 2:30 mark, and it was all Wildcats for the rest of the afternoon.
Brundage and Jamarion Carlton each finished with eight points for the Wildcats, who were up 16-9 after the first quarter and 41-23 at halftime. Temple shot 37-of-65 overall (57 percent).
“We did shoot the ball well today and that’s kind of our bread and butter. We’re going to shoot a lot of threes, so when you’re making them, you’re obviously going to score a lot of points. It’s going to be about what we are going to look like when they’re not going in,” Martin said. “Like I told them, I’m not watching to see if it goes in, I’m watching to see if we go get a rebound and put it back in. That’s just another teaching point.”
Temple is right back on the court at 3 p.m. today at Georgetown Gateway. Next week’s slate includes a road tilt at Waco on Nov. 29 and the San Angelo ISD tournament that starts Dec. 1.
“We have some depth. We have 11 guys that can play a little bit — a lot of good tough kids that play hard, and they seem to be playing well together. That’s what I’m kind of excited about right now,” Martin said. “I’m excited about this group and the chance we have to see what we can do.”
Girls
Temple fans let out their ohs and ahs when freshman Tierney Perkins crossed over a defender, who fell to the floor, when sophomore Jayla Govan hit a 3-pointer and when Dejah Thomas finished a fast-break layup after a steal by Sandra Flores.
The underclassmen-laden Tem-Cats (2-5) flashed budding potential against the Lady Mustangs (5-4) but couldn’t muster enough offense to keep pace while being held to less than 30 points for the second straight outing.
Manor’s Janiya Davis led all scorers with 26 points on 10-of-24 shooting from the floor. Haylee Rivers and Nevaeh Jones each had nine points for the Lady Mustangs, who were up 14-5 after the first quarter and 28-11 at halftime.
Thomas posted nine points for the Tem-Cats, who also got six points from Rene’Jah Jackson and four from Paris Morris but finished 9-of-49 from the floor.
“It’s getting in the gym, putting in the time and getting shots up on your own that has to happen to gain that confidence,” Temple head coach RaShonta LeBlanc said. “We’re young and it’s part of the growing process.”
Temple was within 14-8 early in the second quarter after Morris’ jumper and a free throw from Flores, but Manor outscored the Tem-Cats 14-3 over the remainder of the half and kept the hosts at bay in the second half.
The Tem-Cats are at Bryan Rudder for a 1:30 p.m. tipoff today then have nine days off before they enter the Salado tournament Dec. 1.