Today
CLASS 4A
— BOYS —
LONG JUMP
Jarrell’s Derrick Warren, Salado’s Reid Vincent, Lampasas’ Cade White
When — 10:45 a.m.
Top seed — Vincent and Warren
Note — If all goes as expected, Vincent and Warren will battle for the top spot on the podium. They both jumped 22-6¾ at their regional meet, and their season’s best marks — 23-11½ for Vincent and 23-10¾ for Warren — are separated by less than inch. Vincent will jump first in the preliminary round, and Warren will go seventh. White, who is seeded sixth at 22-¼, will jump third.
800
Salado’s Logan Rickey
When — 5:20 p.m.
Top seed — Clint Mountain View’s Josh Gonzalez
Note — Rickey is seeded eighth and will need to shave about 3 seconds off his regional time of 1:59.21 to have a shot at medal in a field that includes Gonzalez (1:55.17), Van Alstyne’s Blake Hyatt (season best of 1:55.84) and 2019 champion Edwin Gomez of San Elizario. Rickey will start in Lane 8.
110 HURDLES
Jarrell’s Joseph Shamburger
When — 5:45 p.m.
Top seed — Wimberley’s Christian Marshall
Note — Shamburger, who was third in this event in Class 3A in 2019, is seeded third with a regional time of 14.42. Marshall, who was seventh in 2019, clocked a 14.27 at regionals, and Waxahachie Life’s Te’drick Robinson is seeded third at 14.36. Shamburger will run in Lane 7.
300 HURDLES
Jarrell’s Joseph Shamburger
When — 7:10 p.m.
Top seed — Kilgore’s Matthew Tyeskie
Note — Shamburger was the 2018 silver medalist in Class 3A and is seeded sixth after a regional time of 39.06. Tyeskie (38.18) is one of five competitors who has run in the 38-second range this season. Shamburger will run in Lane 6.
4x400 RELAY
Salado
(Latrelle Jenkins, Noah Mescher, Wrook Brown, Reid Vincent)
When — 8:20 p.m.
Top seed — Waco La Vega
Note — Salado crossed the line at regionals in 3:20.83 to earn the second seed and has gone as fast as 3:19.44 this season, which is still a little more than a second behind the regional time of favored La Vega (3:18.53) but 2 seconds quicker than any other team in the field. The Eagles will start in Lane 8.
— GIRLS —
3,200
Salado’s Jaci McGregor
When — 9:30 a.m.
Top seed — Melissa’s Abi Bass
Note — McGregor’s regional time of 11:27.09 has her seeded seventh in her return to the state meet after finishing third in this event in 2019. Also back is 2019 champion Breanna Stuart of Canyon, who is seeded second behind Bass (10:53.92). McGregor will break from Lane 8.
LONG JUMP
Salado’s Lexy Wilson
When — 10:45 a.m.
Top seed — San Antonio Davenport’s Kiana Van Haaren
Note — Wilson is seeded ninth based on her regional mark of 16-6 but has gone as far as 17-3 this season. She’ll compete in a field that features four competitors who have gone farther than 18 feet, including Van Haaren (18-9¾) and Kennedale’s Brianna Brand, who was sixth in 2019 and qualified this year with a regional mark of 18-9 after jumping 19-7¾ earlier this season. Wilson will jump fourth in the preliminary round.
TRIPLE JUMP
Lake Belton’s Layloni Watson
When — 2:45 p.m.
Top seed — Midlothian Heritage’s Leah Anderson
Note — Watson jumped a season-best 37-4½ at regionals and is seeded third behind Anderson (37-9¼) and El Campo’s Jackesha Nichols (37-8), although Nichols and Hidalgo’s Jacqueline Garcia both went farther than 38 feet earlier this season to headline a field that also includes 2019 silver medalist Allie Estrada of Beeville Jones. Watson will jump fifth in the preliminary round.
800
Jarrell’s Jasmine Benavidez
When — 5:20 p.m.
Top seed — Celina Adele Clarke
Note — Benavidez is the seventh seed and qualified with a regional time of 2:22.72, off which she’ll need to cut about 3 seconds to have a shot at a medal. Clarke (2:15.75), Canyon’s Abree Winfrey and Fredericksburg’s Taylor Grona all had sub-2:20 regional times. Benavidez will start in Lane 8.
100 HURDLES
Lake Belton’s Layloni Watson, Jarrell’s Gianna Wilson
When — 5:45 p.m.
Top seed — Midlothian Heritage’s Leah Anderson
Note — Watson (16.81) and Wilson (17.64) are seeded eighth and ninth, respectively, and both have a season-best time of 16.24. The rest of the field qualified with sub-16.00 times, including Anderson (14.39) and Godley’s Taylor McFarland (14.90). Wilson will run in Lane 3, with Watson in Lane 6.
1,600
Salado’s Jaci McGregor
When — 7:50 p.m.
Top seed — Canyon’s Breanna Stuart
Note — This race features four runners from the 2019 event — Stuart (first), McGregor (third), Celina’s Adele Clarke (fifth) and Lufkin Hudson’s Kayleigh Wagnon (sixth). Stuart’s regional time was 5:06.18 but she cracked the 5-minute barrier earlier this season with a 4:59.04. McCregor is seeded ninth with a regional time of 5:23.30 and will break from Lane 4.
CLASS 3A
— BOYS —
LONG JUMP
Academy’s Chris Preddie
When — 9 a.m.
Top seed — Wichita Falls City View’s Robert Brooks
Note — Preddie will get an early morning start in his bid for two state medals, beginning with the long jump. His regional effort of 23-¾ has him seeded second, and he, Brooks (23-9¾) and Brock’s Eli Potts (23-¼) are the only competitors in the field with marks better than 22-8¾ this season. In other words, it looks like a three-man battle for the medals. Preddie will jump last in the preliminary round.
TRIPLE JUMP
Academy’s Chris Preddie
When — 1 p.m.
Top seed — Preddie
Note — All eyes will be on Preddie for his second event after his qualifying jump (48-¾) was 1½ feet farther than all other state qualifiers’ regional marks. Only three competitors have marks in the 46-foot range and of them, only Buna’s Trevor Fernandez — who went 47-8½ earlier this season — has jumped anywhere close to Preddie’s personal best. Just like in the long jump, Preddie will be the last to go in the preliminary round.
300 HURDLES
Cameron Yoe’s Tracer Lopez
When — 7:10 p.m.
Top seed — New Waverly’s Brett Munoz
Note — Lopez took a tumble over the final hurdle at regionals but made sure he kept rolling toward the finish line and was rewarded with the event’s wild-card berth to the state meet with a time of 39.94 that has him seeded fifth, despite the somersault. Munoz (39.34), who was seventh in 2019, Ballinger’s Weston Rollwitz, Dallas Madison’s TeKedrick Williams and East Bernard’s Andrew Schmidt are the other runners with sub-40 times. Lopez will run in Lane 8.
— GIRLS —
3,200
Cameron Yoe’s Logan Pevehouse
When — 9 a.m.
Top seed — Holliday’s Hannah Spears
Note — Pevehouse is seeded seventh with a time of 12:01.53 in the first of her two long-distance events. Spears (11:18.88) is the favorite after taking home the bronze in 2019, and Lorena’s Addie Sykora and Wallis Brazos’ Esmerelda Garcia are the only other runners with sub-11:50 times. Pevehouse will break from Lane 9.
DISCUS
Troy’s Graycee Mosley
When — 9 a.m.
Top seed — Canadian’s Mattie Boyd
Note — Mosley, a standout in volleyball and basketball, gets her chance to shine on track and field’s biggest stage after a regional throw of 120-3 that has her seeded fourth. Boyd has thrown as far as 135 feet this season, and Shallowater’s Mia Goicoechea and Whitesboro’s Olivia Hildebrand also have marks of 122-11 or better. Mosley will throw eighth in the preliminary round.
LONG JUMP
Cameron Yoe’s Yierra Flemings
When — 9 a.m.
Top seed — Clyde’s Payton Phillips
Note — Flemings, a freshman, begins her long, five-event day as the sixth seed in the long jump after a regional mark of 17-9¼ — although she has gone as far as 18-2½ this season. Phillips (18-6), West’s Makayla Pavelka and Spearman’s Candice Mackie are the only other competitors to reach 18 feet this season. Flemings will jump second in the preliminary round.
POLE VAULT
Cameron Yoe’s Ja’Kerra Holt
When — 11 a.m.
Top seed — San Antonio Monte Vista’s Joy Sherwood
Note — Holt will need to improve her regional mark of 9-9 by about 1½ feet to be in the hunt for a medal. Sherwood cleared 12-6 at regionals and five other competitors qualified at 11-3 or better, including 2019 champion Abeni Kratzmeyer of Mineola.
TRIPLE JUMP
Cameron Yoe’s Yierra Flemings
When — 1 p.m.
Top seed — Goliad’s Karleigh Hill
Note — Flemings is seeded seventh (36-10) in her second event that features four jumpers — Hill (38-5½), Karnes City’s Jaiden Robinson, West’s Makayla Pavelka and Tuscola Jim Ned’s Ashlynn Galvin — who have gone 37-4 or better. Flemings will jump fifth in the preliminary round.
4x100 RELAY
Cameron Yoe
(Brittani Drake, Brandi Drake, Lauren Harris, Yierra Flemings)
When — 5 p.m.
Top seed — Cameron Yoe
Note — The Lady Yoe are the team to beat after their regional-best time of 48.53. Daingerfield (49.27) and Blue Ridge (49.34) are the only other qualifiers who have been quicker than 49.50 this season. Yoe will run in Lane 5, with Daingerfield two lanes to its left in 3 and Blue Ridge two to the outside in 7.
800
Troy’s Josie Peters
When — 5:20 p.m.
Top seed — Brock’s Torrye Tyler
Note — Peters, a freshman, makes her state meet debut as the eighth seed with a regional time of 2:24.19. Tyler (2:19.66), Spearman’s Mia Pipkin (2:20.07) and Ponder’s Tate Wells (2:20.84) are the favorites, and Howe’s Marissa Agee — sixth in 2019 — could be in the mix. Peters will start in Lane 7.
100 HURDLES
Cameron Yoe’s Yierra Flemings
When — 5:45 p.m.
Top seed — Huntington’s Makenzie Hale
Note — Following her two field events and her leg on the Lady Yoe’s sprint relay, Flemings will battle for a medal in the 100 hurdles. Hale is the clear-cut favorite after a regional time of 13.90, and Goliad’s Kyla Hill (14.89) and Karleigh Hill (15.01), Flemings (15.10) and Clyde’s Payton Phillips (15.12) should be in a tight heat for the other two medals. Flemings will run in Lane 3.
100
Cameron Yoe’s Brandi Drake
When — 6:05 p.m.
Top seed — Newton’s Jayla Franklin
Note — Drake, who was eighth in this event in 2019, is seeded fifth this time around with a qualifying effort of 12.22. Franklin (11.97) is the only sprinter with a sub-12 time, but Drake and three others went quicker than 12.25 at regionals. Drake will run in Lane 2.
400
Cameron Yoe’s Yierra Flemings
When — 6:45 p.m.
Top seed — Shallowater’s Makki Hart
Note — In the last of her five events, Flemings should be in medals contention based on her regional time of 57.07 that has her seeded third behind Hart (56.28) and Brock’s Torrye Tyler (56.52), who was fifth in 2019. No one else in the field has been faster than 58.22 this season. Flemings will run in Lane 7.
200
Cameron Yoe’s Brandi Drake
When — 7:30 p.m.
Top seed — Newton’s Jayla Franklin
Note — Drake, who was seventh in this event in 2019, returns to the track and should be in the medals race as the fourth seed (25.38). After Franklin (24.75), the next five qualifiers — including Drake — were all within 0.22 seconds of each other. Drake will run in Lane 9.
1,600
Cameron Yoe’s Logan Pevehouse
When — 7:50 p.m.
Top seed — Holliday’s Hannah Spears
Note — Almost 11 hours after her first event, Pevehouse is back on the track as the seventh seed (5:32.77) for the 1,600. Spears has gone as fast as 5:09.51 this season and Lorena’s Addie Sykora qualified in 5:16.49 to establish themselves as the favorites, but the next five qualifiers are separated by only 2 seconds. Pevehouse will break from Lane 1.
Friday
CLASS 2A
— BOYS —
110 HURDLES
Granger’s DJ McClelland
When — 5:45 p.m.
Top seed — Panhandle’s Alex Thompson
Note — McLelland could be in the hunt for a medal after a regional time of 15.20 that has him seeded fourth behind Thompson (14.70), Sudan’s Lane Wilson (14.72) and Refugio’s Zavien Wills (15.12). McLelland will run in Lane 9.
400
Holland’s Ashton Morris
When — 7 p.m.
Top seed — Wheeler’s Hesston Marshall
Note — Morris has a shot to reach the podium in his first of two events within the span of an hour. His regional time of 50.34 put him third on the seed list behind Marshall (49.56), who was fifth in 2019, and Centerville’s Donivan Moehr (49.92). Morris will run in Lane 9.
200
Holland’s Ashton Morris
When — 7:55 p.m.
Top seed — Morris
Note — Back on the track less than hour after his first event, Morris is the favorite after a regional time of 22.07. His biggest competition should be Woodsboro’s Anthony Meacham (22.14) and Wheeler’s Hesston Marshall (22.17), who clocked a 21.78 earlier this season. Morris will run in Lane 7.
— GIRLS —
SHOT PUT
Granger’s Alexi Wade
When — 12:30 p.m.
Top seed — Era’s Samantha Smith
Note — Wade likely needs to throw a little more than 6 feet farther than her regional mark of 33-10½ to have a chance at a medal. Smith (42-4¼) is favored in a field that features four 40-foot throwers, including 2019 bronze medalist Sa’Niya Fowler of Cushing. Wade will throw first in the preliminary round.
Saturday
CLASS 6A
— BOYS —
LONG JUMP
Killeen Ellison’s Tre’jon Spiller, Killeen Shoemaker’s Omari Evans
When — 10:45 a.m.
Top seed — Humble Atascocita’s Jaden Patterson
Note — A field in which the season-best marks of the top five competitors are separated by only 9 inches should make for a competitive event. Spiller (24-3¼) is seeded second — behind only Patterson (24-8) — and Evans’ season-best mark (23-11) puts him in the mix along with Harlingen’s Jose Garcia (24-6¼) and Katy Tompkins’ Jayden Keys (24-4). Evans will jump first in the preliminary round, and Spiller will go seventh.
TRIPLE JUMP
Killeen’s Tyquan Scoby
When — 2:45 p.m.
Top seed — Humble Atascocita’s Jaden Patterson
Note — If Patterson duplicates his regional effort (51-2¼), it will be extremely tough to keep him off the top of the podium. Scoby (47-6¼) should be in the hunt for one of the two remaining medals along with Fort Bend Ridge Point’s Karson Gordon (48-2½), Keller Timber Creek’s Jeremi Cook (47-9¾) and Mesquite Horn’s Charles Demmings (47-8¾). Scoby will jump third in the preliminary round.
4x100 RELAY
Temple
(Samari Howard, Mikal Harrison-Pilot, Carlton Mack, Tr’Darius Taylor)
When — 5 p.m.
Top seed — Alief Taylor
Note — Temple clocked a season-best time of 41.30 at regionals to earn the fourth seed behind Alief Taylor (40.70), Katy Tompkins (40.71) and Cedar Hill (41.05), although Duncanville ran a 40.96 earlier this season and should also be in the mix. The Wildcats — in a relay at the state meet for the first time since its 4x400 squad took silver in 2016 — will run in Lane 2, with North Crowley on their left and Tompkins on their right.
4x200 RELAY
Killeen Shoemaker
(Troy Stinson, Dontavious Burrows, Dashawn McCubbins, Monaray Baldwin)
When — 6:25 p.m.
Top seed — Killeen Shoemaker
Note — Shoemaker had the fastest time of any of the four regionals with a 1:25.30 and has gone as quick as 1:25.06 this season. The Grey Wolves’ biggest competition will be Cedar Hill and Alvin Shadow Creek, which posted times earlier this season of 1:24.51 and 1:24.76, respectively. Shoemaker will run in Lane 6, with Shadow Creek two slots to the inside in Lane 4 and Cedar Hill on the far outside in Lane 9.
300 HURDLES
Belton’s Noah Newman
When — 7:10 p.m.
Top seed — Richmond George Ranch’s Bryce McCray
Note — Newman, who improved rapidly this season to post a regional and personal-best time of 38.27, is seeded seventh and needs to shave at least a half-second to have a shot at a medal. McCray (36.91) and San Antonio Health Careers’ Denzel Hinds (36.92) are the favorites, and four other competitors have posted sub-38 times this season. Newman will run in Lane 8, between Hinds and Humble Atascocita’s Jaden Patterson (37.27).