Quite simply, Wednesday night’s basketball games against Hill at TC Gym were ones that Temple College’s men and women had to win.
Both TC squads entered the evening tied with Hill for fourth place in the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference near the midway point of the league schedule, and only the top four teams on each side will qualify for the NJCAA Region V Tournament.
Needing to protect their home court to gain vital victories and build momentum for the second half of NTJCAC play, the Leopards and Lady Leopards were up to the task.
First, Tiana Gardner scored a game-high 24 points for the Temple women, Kassadie Sanders had 14 and Brooke Lopez added 13 to help the Lady Leopards stave off Hill and earn an 81-71 victory. TC (15-7) produced its third straight win and finished the first half of NTJCAC action with a 5-3 record.
Later, Temple’s men got big first halves from freshmen Aleu Aleu and Tariq Aman en route to a 58-41 halftime lead, and sophomores Kedrian Johnson and Kortrijk Miles scored 27 and 21 points, respectively, to pace the Leopards’ 96-76 win over the Rebels. Aleu recorded 20 points for TC (19-3), which improved to 4-3 in conference to grab sole possession of fourth place.
MEN
Temple coach Kirby Johnson said Hill (13-10, 3-4) came out deploying a box-and-one defense against Kedrian Johnson, the NTJCAC’s co-leading scorer and No. 6 in the nation at 25.1 points per game. The tactic was moderately successful as the Rebels limited him to eight first-half points.
“Kedrian did a good job of not getting frustrated and forcing it,” Kirby Johnson said.
Unfortunately for the Rebels, Aman picked a good night to explode from 3-point territory. The freshman backup point guard made four first-half 3-pointers for all 12 of his points, and slender freshman forward Aleu scored 16 of his 20 to help propel the Leopards to a 58-41 halftime lead.
“The difference was that Tariq and Aleu made 3s,” said Kirby Johnson, in his 33rd and final season on TC’s bench.
Kedrian Johnson took over after halftime, pouring in 19 points. Carlton Linguard scored 12 and Miles grabbed 10 rebounds.
Hill got 25 points from burly 6-foot-7 forward Amiri Waddell, but Joshua Noton with 12 was the only other Rebel in double figures.
The Temple-Hill rematch Feb. 26 in Hillsboro will be Kirby Johnson’s regular-season finale.
WOMEN
It certainly wasn’t positive for Temple when standout freshman forward Starr Jacobs picked up her second foul less than 4 minutes into the game and sat on the bench for the remainder of the first half. However, it definitely didn’t ruin the Lady Leopards’ night — even though Jacobs, the NTJCAC’s leading scorer at 19.9 points per game, finished with just seven points.
“This was a huge game to end the first round of conference. I’m really proud of how the girls played,” said TC coach Kim Sebek, who got 11 points and eight assists from freshman guard Jordyn Carter and 10 points and eight rebounds from sophomore forward Keiarra Rivers in a breakthrough performance.
Sanders, Temple’s 5-foot redshirt freshman point guard, had made only 13 3-pointers entering Wednesday, but she carved up Hill by drilling three 3s plus five free throws.
“Keiarra stepped up tonight, and this will give Kassadie a big boost of confidence,” Sebek said.
The emerging Gardner was a force. The 6-foot freshman forward made a 3 to end the first quarter for an 18-14 TC lead, and her seven-point second helped the Lady Leopards build a 42-36 halftime advantage.
Temple had a hard time pulling away from Hill (14-8, 4-4), but Lopez made a fast-break 8-footer with 1.8 seconds left in the third for a 62-52 lead. The Rebels pulled to within 75-69 with 2:39 remaining, but Lopez sank a 15-foot jumper from the right wing with 1:39 left to secure TC’s key victory.
Andreea Mancha led Hill with 15 points, Sydney Nunley had 13 and Kamill Rangel added 10.
“We just had to keep our composure and hold our own, and each person contributed very well,” sophomore guard Lopez said as blood dripped down her left shin, the result of a late floor burn. “We really stepped up on defense.”