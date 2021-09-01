BELTON — The Tigers showed their mettle when it mattered last week in a back-and-forth, season-opening win over Georgetown, the program’s first victory to begin a year since 2015.
Not only did the victory start the Tigers (1-0) off on the right side of the win-loss column, to top it off they won it in dramatic fashion, as both teams combined for four lead changes in the final quarter — five overall, as well as three ties.
Belton head coach Brett Sniffin said it should give his team added confidence going into this week’s game against Round Rock (1-0), a team he said will be one of the better ones the Tigers face this year.
“You want to win your first game because hopefully it springboards you to a good season,” said Belton’s second-year coach, whose team was 1-3 last year in games decided by one possession. “Just to get that taste from last year out of our mouth, from losing those close games, to winning a close game helps. For the kids that returned, we didn’t bat an eye. We’d been there before and we’ll be there again. I think that experience there, the confidence, just the kids now know we can get this done.”
Despite being outgained in total yardage in each quarter — the Eagles maintained a 432-366 edge overall — and running 24 less snaps on offense (81 to 57), the Tigers made plays when it mattered in the 35-31 win, including limiting Georgetown to 7-of-20 on third- and fourth-down conversions. Belton went 4-for-10 on similar plays.
“We gave up some big plays, but we made those stops when we needed them,” Sniffin said. “When it comes time to make those plays on those big third-and-longs or fourth downs, we need people to make them, and we made them.”
The biggest of those plays came when Belton took the lead for good, after sophomore quarterback Ty Brown found senior Seth Morgan for a 44-yard strike down the right sideline during which Morgan beat his man and extended to grab Brown’s pass just before stumbling across the goal line with 2:58 left.
The Tigers’ Kage Carmichael then broke up a Darson Herman pass on a fourth-and-4 from Georgetown’s 37-yard line to seal the win. It was one of seven pass break-ups for Belton.
The Tigers also forced two turnovers — while giving up just one — and another three on downs, to make up nearly half of the Eagles’ 12 possessions.
“We won the turnover battle two-to-nothing and that’s huge,” Sniffin said. “That’s probably the difference in the game, to be honest. To make those plays and make those fourth-down stops, that’s how you win ballgames.”
Midway through the fourth, a Connor Whitman interception led to a short field and a Belton scoring drive that set up a 28-24 lead for the Tigers. Whitman finished the night with eight tackles and four pass breakups to go along with his pick. Belton senior Aaron Bain also had an interception to stop Georgetown’s first possession.
Offensively, Brown passed for 270 yards and four touchdowns in his varsity debut, completing 18 of 22 passes. He shared time with junior Slade LeBlanc, who started under center, but the Tigers scored all five of their touchdowns on the seven possessions Brown was in the game.
Sniffin said each will likely still play this week.
“Ty definitely, that’s probably about as good as a debut as you could have for a first varsity game,” Sniffin said. “And Slade just had some unfortunate things happen to him, too. It wasn’t like he did bad. There were just some things that happened when he was in there that didn’t work out well. So, I don’t think it goes good or bad for either one. We still go by practice and how they perform in practice and they’re going to battle it out and we’ll see what happens.”
Morgan finished with eight grabs for 120 yards and two scores, while senior tight end Bryan Henry had two touchdown catches among 91 yards. LJ Underwood, a junior, led the way rushing with 93 yards (66 in the second half) and a score on 14 carries.
Other contributors
Senior Taylor Evans led Belton with 10 tackles, two of which went for a losses, while Bain and Wriley Madden chipped in with nine apiece. Carmichael added two pass break-ups and senior Tanner Conroy registered the team’s only sack. On special teams, LeBlanc averaged 42.8 yards on five punts, three of which pinned Georgetown inside its 20. Senior Zach White was a perfect 5-of-5 on PATs.
This week
Belton figures to have another tough task Friday when it opens its home slate with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff against the Dragons, a District 25-6A team that dismantled Hewitt Midway in Week 1, scoring on all six of its first-half possessions en route to a 69-17 win.
Round Rock, an area finalist last year that finished 8-3, was led by a potent ground game that churned out 520 yards, led by senior running back Tray’vian McCoy-Gay, who rushed for 246 yards and four touchdowns on 13 carries.
By halftime, McCoy-Gay already had 177 yards rushing on 10 totes, including scoring runs of 41, 17 and 65 yards.
Sniffin said it will be important for Belton to get out to a productive start. The Tigers struggled through a sluggish first quarter at Georgetown, running only eight plays on two possessions that combined for minus-7 yards.
“We need to start out faster, so that’s been a point this week, because we played Round Rock last year and got down 21-to-nothing real quick,” he said. “We can’t start slow.”
Dragons sophomore quarterback Mason Cochran added 132 yards rushing on nine carries against Midway, and also had more than 100 yards on the ground and a pair of touchdown passes by halftime.
Cochran completed only four passes for 91 yards, but three of those went for scores.
Defensively, linebacker Tavori Donaldson led the Dragons with nine tackles and a pair of quarterback hurries, while Elisha Collazo chipped in with a sack.
“Last year, we learned a lot from (Round Rock),” said Sniffin, whose team dropped a 35-33 decision to the Dragons, who blocked a potential game-winning field goal as time expired to hang on for the win. “We didn’t finish it, but we learned we could play with the really top programs. And hopefully this year, we have the confidence now to finish the job. As long as we don’t turn the ball over and make mistakes and don’t give up the big play and make (teams) drive the football, we have a chance to beat anybody.”