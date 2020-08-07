Connor Crews and Tristan Robin understand the unique opportunity they have this year. The sophomores expressed their rising excitement and appreciation Thursday to not only have fall football this year, but to help lead the Lake Belton Broncos onto the field for the program’s first season.
It’s been a long time coming.
After voters approved Belton Independent School District’s bond in May 2017 and broke ground on the school a year later, Lake Belton will open its $106 million campus next month with only freshmen and sophomores and hold inaugural seasons for its fall sports.
“It’s new beginnings. Not a lot of people get this opportunity,” said Crews, who will play quarterback for the Broncos. “You get to set all the records here with everyone. That’s the fun part.”
What hasn’t been fun is the uncertainty the previous six months doled out for coaches, players and school administrators because of the coronavirus pandemic. But even before the University Interscholastic League issued its updated fall semester sports calendar, Robin never entertained the notion that the Broncos’ season would be scrapped.
Laying the foundation for a new program was only the thing in which the running back and linebacker was interested.
“We’re setting the bar for this team and we want to set it high,” Robin said. “We want this team to be successful for the future, and hopefully we start on the right track.”
Longtime assistant Brian Cope was hired in January as head coach, though he likely wouldn’t have predicted his first gig in charge would include navigating his team through a health crisis. Still, the former Belton High offensive coordinator rolled with the punches and focused on what he did have power over.
“The biggest thing I’ve taken away from all of it is to control the controllables,” said Cope, whose team opens its season Aug. 27 on the road against the Stephenville junior varsity and won’t be a member of a UIL district until the 2022 season. “They say you only open a school once, and you only open a school once during a pandemic. It’s been a lot of fun.”
What’s new
Cope said he conducted about 70 Zoom interviews during the quarantine while building his staff and is happy with the results. Dustin Washburn, who was the offensive line coach at Mary Hardin-Baylor, will be the offensive coordinator. Randy Hooton, who previously served as the defensive coordinator at Hutto, will hold the same position at Lake Belton.
Despite a roster made up of only underclassmen, Cope believes the Broncos have enough playmakers to stay competitive.
“We’ve got some great skill kids and really good linemen, so we’re going to be a power-spread team, offensively,” Cope said. “On defense, we’re going to be in a 3-4 front that makes sure we attack. To win championships, you’ve got to play great defense.”
Unusual scheduling
The Broncos will play a 10-game slate against opponents consisting of a mix between junior varsity squads and varsity teams from other new schools that feature only underclassmen. They face the varsity teams from San Antonio Davenport and Katy Jordan twice each. Their junior varsity opponents after Stephenville — which the Broncos also play twice — include Cameron Yoe, Waco La Vega, San Antonio Central Catholic and Dripping Springs.
All of Lake Belton’s home games this season will be played at Belton High’s Tiger Field.
Strangely familiar
Despite being a new factor for players and coaches, some already have grown used to the required pandemic procedures. According to Crews, wearing a mask and social distancing are just part of life now, both on and off the gridiron.
“It definitely gets annoying for sure. Once that helmet comes off, your mask has to come on,” Crews said. “But it’s almost just become second nature at this point. It’s pretty much that if you don’t have a mask on your face, you wonder if you lost it or not.”