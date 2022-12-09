For every weapon the Lake Belton Lady Broncos fired at Killeen Shoemaker, the Lady Grey Wolves seemed to respond with twice the ammunition.
With simply more firepower in reserve, Shoemaker captured its District 22-5A opener at Bronco Gym by pulling away with a 70-52 victory Friday night.
Shoemaker moved to 10-5 overall and Lake Belton slipped to 4-9.
Through 2½ quarters, the Lady Broncos answered every assault that put the Lady Grey Wolves in the lead and drew ahead, tied or got within striking distance.
But Shoemaker’s barrage in the final 3 minutes of the third quarter proved to be the undoing of Lake Belton. Shoemaker closed that quarter on a 10-0 spurt with buckets by Sophia Edwin, Kenyjah Richards and Iyanna Billups to build what proved to be an insurmountable 55-40 advantage going into the final 8 minutes.
Before that, though, the Lady Broncos appeared to be in the mode of hanging tight with the Lady Grey Wolves.
In fact, Lake Belton opened the game on a 7-2 run, boosted by a 3-pointer from Ella Wagenaar plus baskets by Madison Lux and Isabella Hinds.
Shoemaker answered with a 10-2 spurt paced by Edwin and Richards. But the Lady Broncos held Shoemaker without a field goal for the final 3 minutes of the frame while getting points from Lux and Hinds to take a 19-16 at quarter’s end.
The Lady Grey Wolves tore out of the second-quarter gate with 12 straight points, largely at the free-throw line plus a 3 from Richards to jump to a 28-19 advantage.
In a game of streaks, the Lady Broncos awoke for an 11-2 margin of their own to even the game, 30-30, with fiveunanswered points from Wagenaar.
Unfortunately, that was all for Lake Belton, and the Lady Grey Wolves methodically pumped in the final six points to go into halftime with a 36-30 lead.
Lake Belton got back within two to start the third quarter with baskets from Wagenaar, Cassidy Gladney and Angie DeLeon to make it a slim 38-36 lead for Shoemaker. However, Shoemaker ran off with a 17-4 run in the last 4:35 — Lake Belton managed a couple of quick baskets by Gladney and Wagenaar — the rest of the quarter and the Lady Broncos didn’t get any closer.
Edwin led all scorers with 20 points, and she was accompanied in double digits by Richards with 14, Mitchell with 12 and Billups with 11. Wagenaar paced the Broncos with 14 and Hinds added 13.
Lake Belton will travel to Killeen on Tuesday to face Ellison to continue 22-5A play. Shoemaker will host Belton on Tuesday.