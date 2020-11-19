Rematch is the name of the game for some area teams this weekend as the playoffs continue for Class 4A and down, and the postseason kicks off for private schools.
The Salado and Bellville programs certainly aren’t strangers, and the Eagles (10-1) and Brahmas (9-1) collide again tonight at Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Crusader Stadium in a 4A Division II area-round matchup — their fourth playoff meeting since the start of 2015.
Bellville leads the recent postseason series 2-1 after winning encounters in 2015 and ’16, before Salado broke through with a touchdown in overtime to prevail 13-10 in the third round of 2017.
Tonight marks the Eagles’ first game in three weeks because District 9-4A-II’s open date fell on the final week of the regular season, and Rusk had to forfeit the teams’ bi-district game because of COVID-19 issues last week, when the Brahmas cruised to a 41-10 win over Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson.
The winner gets a date with Carthage or Silsbee in next week’s third round.
In 2A Division II, Granger (8-2) has more recent history with Falls City (8-2) heading into their area-round game tonight at Fredericksburg’s Battlin’ Billie Stadium.
Last year, the Lions cruised through the first two rounds before running into the Beavers, who won 55-8 on their way to the state semifinals.
If Granger gets its redemption, the Lions will face D’Hanis or Eldorado next week.
Central Texas Christian (6-1) doesn’t even have to look back to last year to find memories of Weatherford Christian (2-5). Saturday afternoon’s TAPPS Division IV bi-district contest at Dublin’s Cervetto Stadium will be the teams’ second meeting of the season.
CTCS won the earlier tilt 45-0 and can earn a second-round matchup against Muenster Sacred Heart with another win Saturday.
Tonight’s other three playoff games involve Rogers, Holland and Holy Trinity Catholic.
In a 3A Division II area-round contest at Smithville’s Tiger Stadium, Rogers (6-5) tangles with Poth (9-0) for the right to face George West or Buffalo next week.
Holland (9-2) faces Garrison (5-5) in a 2A Division I matchup at Fairfield’s Eagle Stadium, with the winner moving on to face Timpson or Jewett Leon.
And in the bi-district round of TAPPS six-man Division II, Holy Trinity (3-4) hosts Galveston O’Connell Prep (1-4). The winner advances to play Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills.