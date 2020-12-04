BELTON — The remnants of a slow start evaporated by the end of the first quarter and throughout the second for Mary Hardin-Baylor in its home opener Friday night against Arlington Baptist.
Also vanishing may be the days of the Lady Crusaders relying on just a few players to shoulder most of the burdens.
Propelled by a balanced attack, UMHB enjoyed its first game at Mayborn Campus Center since February with a 76-56 victory over ABU.
The Lady Crusaders outscored the Lady Patriots 23-8 in the second quarter and never allowed ABU to get any traction on their sizeable lead in an otherwise evenly contested match.
“Our defensive intensity picked up,” said UMHB coach Mark Morefield, whose team moved to 2-0 having defeated UNT-Dallas by the same score on Tuesday. “Once the defensive intensity picked up, we started getting turnovers and turning those into offensive points.”
UMHB also got statistical contributions from a variety of players, including a dozen players getting into the scoring column. Alexia Martin pumped in 14 points — all in the first half — while Olivia Champion came off the bench for 13 and Brooke Elliott added 10. Taylor Kollmorgen and Allaira Jones cleared 12 and 10 rebounds, respectively.
“That’s where our depth comes in,” Morefield said. “It’s young depth, but we have a lot of depth. We have a much more balanced team than in years past. We don’t have to be led by a three-headed horse carrying the load anymore.”
It was ABU that controlled much of the first quarter, but both teams struggled offensively through the early stages of the frame. The Lady Patriots built a 15-8 lead before the Lady Crusaders found their footing. UMHB outscored ABU 12-3 in the final 3 minutes with Martin connecting on 10 straight points, including a pair of 3-pointers to pace the effort. Hannah Eggleston hit a fade from the low block at the buzzer to give the Lady Crusaders their first lead 20-18.
UMHB continued a torrid streak in the second with a 16-3 run out of the gate with 3s from Eggleston and Bethany McLeod to close it out, and went on to a 43-26 advantage at halftime.
ABU never got any closer than 13 points in the second half. The Lady Patriots’ Heaven Muenster led all scorers with 18 followed by Aaliyah Clark with 10.
The Lady Crusaders outrebounded ABU 62-40, a statistic that made Morefield happy at the early juncture of the season.
“We are a better rebounding team,” he said. “We played better defense and held them to under 30 percent shooting. That’s a team that led most of the game against Hardin-Simmons before losing by five.”
UMHB will be on the road Thursday to take on Division I Abilene Christian before returning home once more before Christmas on Dec. 14 against the UNT-Dallas. The Lady Crusaders’ opponents provide a variety of styles to deal with before American Southwest Conference play begins after New Year’s.
“You have to be able to adjust to everything you see,” Morefield said. “You don’t want to just face the same kinds of teams.”