BELTON — Larry Harmon was part of many championship celebrations as the Mary Hardin-Baylor defensive coordinator. Saturday’s postgame festivities, though, marked the first time a trophy was presented directly to him.
“I didn’t know what to do. It felt really awkward because I’m used to just finding a spot to get in the picture, and then that’s it,” the Crusaders’ first-year head coach said of accepting the American Southwest Conference championship trophy from league commissioner Amy Carlton. “This was a really cool experience.”
No. 3 UMHB capped its latest conference title with a dominant performance, limiting McMurry to only 102 yards in a 62-3 shellacking of the War Hawks on Fredenburg Field at Crusader Stadium.
McMurry (1-9, 1-7) finished with minus-8 yards rushing and crossed midfield only twice, the first time coming with 1:25 left in the third quarter on a drive that ended when Crusaders junior cornerback Chaka Watson intercepted an Andrew McBride pass and returned it 51 yards for a touchdown.
“That felt good,” Watson said of his pick-six that extended UMHB’s lead to 48-0. “It was my first pick of the year and, hopefully, there’s going to be many more.”
Senior quarterback Kyle King threw for 212 yards and two touchdowns, and Kenneth Miller ran for a team-high 88 yards and a TD for the Crusaders (9-1, 8-0), who scored on their first four possessions and were in control from the get-go.
Anthony Avila kicked a 42-yard field goal, and King had a 4-yard touchdown run to make it 10-0. King ran 16 yards on a fake punt to keep the next drive alive and capped it with a 16-yard TD throw to Brandon Jordan, and Avila tacked on a 28-yard field goal.
Two minutes later, McMurry snapped the ball over the head of punter Garrett Hannon and into the end zone, where UMHB’s Caden Steubing pounced on it for the Crusaders’ 27-0 halftime lead after two quarters in which the War Hawks totaled only 36 yards.
“It seems like we’d been waiting for things to get easier instead of knowing how to do hard better. That was our slogan this week,” Harmon said. “I thought our kids did a great job on offense, defense and special teams of having the mindset that we’re going to do hard better and get better at what we do.”
King’s 2-yard TD pass to KJ Miller, and Kenneth Cormier’s 2-yard scoring plunge pushed the gap to 41-0 before McMurry finally crossed midfield, only to be thwarted by Watson’s interception.
After Kenneth Miller sprinted 56 yards to the end zone early in the fourth to make it 55-0, the War Hawks broke the shutout when Kimani Smith intercepted UMHB backup quarterback Jackson Tingler to set up Jared Mendoza’s 39-yard field goal with 8:07 remaining.
Montana Miller finished the scoring with a 3-yard run, giving the defending national champion Crusaders their largest margin of victory since last year’s 77-3 romp over the War Hawks in Abilene.
“I think the kids wanted to remind everybody that we are the defending national champs,” Harmon said. “They’re excited about the opportunity that’s coming up. They’ve waited from the middle of January until now, and they’ve sacrificed a lot, and now we finally get a chance to get back in the playoffs.”
The postseason begins next Saturday, and UMHB will learn the identity of its first-round opponent this evening when the NCAA unveils the 32-team playoff bracket.
As for guessing who the Crusaders might face, Harmon has been coaching long enough to know that would be an exercise in futility.
“I don’t know how they’ll bracket everything,” he said. “You try to predict what the NCAA will do, and you’ll go mad trying to do that.”