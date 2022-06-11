Greed always has been part of the sports landscape.
Whether it’s been stingy owners who refuse to fork over a decent living wage for even their best employees or demanding athletes whose ability doesn’t reach the inflated desires for their bank account, money is an integral aspect of sports.
There seems to be an endless supply of it and the market demands that much more. The old line of “just a little bit more” from long ago wealthy oil magnate John D. Rockefeller still is relevant.
With so much sports money flowing from all over the world, shouldn’t it matter where some of it comes from?
The defection of some prominent PGA Tour players to the start-up LIV Golf series is a case of money speaking louder than principle.
Longtime PGA Tour critic Greg Norman is seeing his dream of a rival tour coming to fruition backed by a warehouse of free-flowing Saudi Arabian government cash. Players receive enormous appearance fees just for showing up, regardless of the state of their game. The PGA Tour doesn’t and never has provided for appearance fees.
An attraction to professional golf is that your earnings are based on merit. You miss the weekend cut you don’t get paid. If you finish 70th you earn a lot less than the guy who wins it. There always is the next event to attempt to do better. (Of course, the players are well-funded by corporate sponsors. But it behooves the player to perform well enough to get on television and advertise those products).
In an era of so much pretense about human rights emanating from the sports world, those outcries fall shy of carrying weight when multi-millionaire athletes take other-worldly sums of money from entities with records on such abuses isn’t anything to write home about in a civilized society.
The NBA puts itself out as a beacon of virtue but is stone silent and even protective of atrocities from China because it is awash in Chinese currency. Major League Baseball famously pulled its All-Star Game out of Atlanta last year because of voting legislation it didn’t like, ultimately costing city businesses and a local vendor workforce a sizable windfall.
Phil Mickelson, soon to be 52 years old, is the most famous of the defectors and is putting his well-crafted popular reputation on the line a year after an emotional and unlikely victory at the PGA Championship. He profanely spoke of how “scary” the Saudi government is, but if after a supposedly reflective self-imposed exile from competition, the lure of the money was too great adding that it will “provide balance, not just for myself, but ideally for the game and my peers,” he said.
Dustin Johnson resigned from the PGA Tour to “do what’s best for me and my family.” Other players such as Kevin Na and Graeme McDowell expressed a new-found freedom to play when and where they want. (Except if they are banned from PGA Tour play, they wouldn’t get to compete at some of their favorite haunts or on the Ryder Cup).
All of that is well and good if you don’t care who signs your checks.
Perhaps the PGA Tour needs some shaking up from a competitor league. It’s always seemed fine enough to me, but I’m not good enough to know the ins and outs of concerns. What a lot of us would like to spend our time doing all day every day just for leisure these guys are doing as a job.
Rival leagues have done some good for the establishment in the past. The old AFL had enough staying power to successfully merge with the NFL for the betterment of pro football. The ABA had a loyal following before dissolving into the NBA’s clutches to give it a little more flair even if they didn’t keep the red, white and blue basketballs.
Given that golf is made up more of individual contractors than team franchises, it’s hard to say now if the LIV Golf series will be just kind of a USFL existence with a short-lived interest level. It has picked off a few marquee players, but it will need a whole lot more to force golf eyeballs to make the switch beyond a curiosity peek. Already wealthy beyond any reasonable measure, the unseemly money grab from an unseemly government is unattractive.
Despite how measured and thoughtful they sound, these guys’ actions come off as rebels without a conscience.