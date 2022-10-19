BELTON — All season, Belton waited for this week to arrive, enduring through injuries, bumps and bruises while climbing to the top of the District 11-5A-II standings. But, now, the Tigers finally get to rest.
Throughout the course of eight grueling games, Belton (6-2, 4-0) gelled as a team and found its rhythm in district, in which it outscored its opponents by a combined score of 142-54.
The schedule took its toll, though, as multiple players were sidelined along the way.
Among others, key contributors L.J. Underwood, a running back, athlete Slade LeBlanc, leading receiver Garrett Oliveira and lone returning defensive starter Donovan Thompson each missed games.
So, with only two games remaining on the regular-season schedule, Tigers head coach Brett Sniffin believes the off week is coming at just the right time.
“The grind gets to you, and it gets to the kids, so a little relief both mentally and physically is great,” Sniffin said. “I’m used to bye weeks coming much earlier, but whenever it happens it is always good. This gives us a little time to catch our breath before the stretch run of the season, and that is awesome.”
While it was difficult at times, the situation developed depth, allowing players such as sophomore running back Shaun Snapp, senior receiver Mason Ramm and junior linebacker Wyatt Butler to emerge as impactful weapons.
Ideally, the idle period will set a completely healthy and deep Belton roster up for success when it returns next week and attempts to make history.
With victories against winless Killeen Chaparral (0-8, 0-4) and in the regular-season finale at Waco University (3-4, 2-1), the Tigers will earn the program’s first district championship since 2009, when they also reached the second round of the playoffs — a feat accomplished only twice (2014 and 2016) since.
Regardless of what happens, Belton will return to the playoffs for a second consecutive season after failing to qualify in Sniffin’s first season at the program’s helm.
“We’re mathematically in,” Sniffin said. “That is a goal every year, but we want to still accomplish some more goals along the way.”
Running back attack
After missing two games and being limited to just 47 yards in his return two weeks ago against Leander Rouse, Underwood broke out in last week’s 43-21 victory at Pflugerville Connally, posting a career-high 182 yards rushing and a touchdown.
Needing just 15 carries to accumulate the total, the senior, who missed all but the season opener last year, averaged 12.1 yards per carry, guiding the Tigers to their most yards rushing in a game in two years.
Complemented by Snapp’s 18-carry, 130-yard, two-touchdown outing, Belton finished with 325 yards rushing — 131 more than any other game this season.
The last time the Tigers tallied more was Sept. 13, 2019, when quarterback Ruben Jimenez (17-184, three TDs) and running back Mike Davis (15-179, two TDs) helped produce 348 yards rushing in a 62-40 victory at Copperas Cove.
Best-case scenario
If everything plays out properly this week, Belton could clinch the district title with a win at struggling Chaparral next week.
Should Pflugerville (2-5, 1-2) emerge victorious against visiting Elgin (6-2, 3-1) tonight and Rouse (3-4, 2-1) win at University on Friday, the results would drop the Wildcats to 3-2 and the Trojans to 2-2 in the six-game schedule. Even if both teams bounced back to win their remaining games, it would not be enough to catch the Tigers after a victory against the Bobcats.
Additionally, the scenario leaves the Raiders at 3-1 with the chance to finish with five wins, but thanks to the Tigers’ 43-20 win against Rouse, Belton holds the tiebreaker and with a win against Chaparral, it would also possess the district championship with one game remaining in the regular season.