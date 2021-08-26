Looking back at the opponents alone, and never mind the results, Temple’s season openers with Scott Stewart as head coach have been anything but bland. Two against Leon River rival Belton, two against Round Rock Cedar Ridge and last year’s televised showdown against Longview at AT&T Stadium.
Add tonight’s clash at Wildcat Stadium with perennial power Austin Westlake to that list.
And in those five games, from 2016-2020, the Wildcats have had five starting quarterbacks — Reid Hesse, T.J. Rumfield, Jared Wiley, Vance Willis and Humberto Arizmendi.
Now, go on and add sophomore Reese Rumfield to that list as the sixth.
“Go figure that,” Stewart quipped Tuesday about the six-in-six situation.
The goal, of course, is to do what Temple teams did in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2020 — win in Week 1. For that to happen, knocking off reigning Class 6A Division I state champion Westlake is required.
Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.
“It’s such a complete team,” Stewart said of head coach Todd Dodge’s Westlake bunch. “We are either going to shock people or we’ll have a lot to work on.”
Reese Rumfield, who moved into Temple in time for spring practices, was named the Wildcats’ starter this week after steadily, diligently and eagerly building rapport with Temple’s offensive playmakers — Stewart referred to it as “comfortability within the system” — from May through last Thursday’s scrimmage at College Station where he played the entire live two-quarter portion and finished 10-of-19 for 140 yards, with one touchdown and one interception.
“I’m excited. It’s going to be a lot of fun. It’s going to be a journey,” Rumfield said of his new role before adding that the best piece of advice he’s received during his preparation this week came from offensive coordinator Josh Sadler on Wednesday.
“He just told me, ‘No pressure on you. Go out there and sling the rock. You’re going to make mistakes and they’re going to hit you but just get up. The only play that matters is the next play.’ That’s how I go. The next play,” Rumfield said.
The difference between Rumfield (6-foot-1, 175 pounds) and the previous five starters for Temple is the others were seniors. This is his first varsity season, and his first start is opposite a Clemson-committed quarterback in Westlake’s Cade Klubnik and against a notoriously stingy defense under the guidance of coordinator Tony Salazar that surrendered 55 of its 106 points during the final two games of 2020 — or 51 points during the first 12 outings (4.25 per game) for a total of 7.57 points in 14 games.
“I’m not really thinking about it like that. I just want to go out there and have fun and compete, too. It’s two teams out there playing football,” said Rumfield, the cousin of T.J., who has been in touch with Reese since May while walking him through intricacies of the playbook. “The coaches have put in a great game plan and we just have to go execute. That’s our job.”
Temple and Westlake — which also won the 2019 6A-II title, meaning it’s in the running for a three-peat — tangled four times from 2012-15. The Chaparrals won the last three, and the largest margin of victory in all four was Westlake’s 28-17 triumph in 2015. It was 49-42 in favor of Temple in 2012, and 45-41 and 49-48 for the Chaps the following two seasons.
The 49-48 barnburner in 2014 came in Dodge’s second game in charge of Westlake. The longtime coach with six state titles, who said his earliest ties to Temple trace to his time as an assistant at North Texas when he recruited players on coach Bob McQueen’s 1992 championship-winning team, announced earlier this year that 2021 would be his last as coach.
“What a tremendous matchup it is at an unbelievable stadium, and we are looking forward to being there,” said Dodge, whose team owns a 23-game winning streak that dates to an Oct. 11, 2019 loss to crosstown nemesis Austin Lake Travis, 26-25. “Anyone who knows anything about Texas football knows Temple has always been a really strong program and, obviously, they are this year and a favorite to win district again. We’re going to be tested and they’re one of the fastest teams we come up against this year.”
Klubnik’s first varsity action also was as a sophomore during the 2019 opener against Belton when he was part of a three-QB rotation. Dodge said part of the plan with that particular setup was to make sure Klubnik would have plenty of experience come his senior season. He’s achieved that.
Klubnik is 18-0 as a starter and earned the offensive MVP award after he went 18-of-20 for 220 yards and a TD through the air and added 97 yards and two scores rushing in the Chaparrals’ 52-34 victory over Southlake Carroll — Dodge’s former club now coached by his son — in the title game last January that wrapped up an unbeaten 2020 season.
“He can throw every ball on the field,” said Stewart, whose defense also will be tasked with keeping tabs on Klubnik’s favorite target in receiver Jaden Greathouse (69 catches, 1,145 yards, 13 TDs in 2020) and sizeable running backs Hunter Henault, Kamsi Nzeribe and Bryce Chambers behind experienced linemen Connor Robertson, Bray Lynch, Jack Griffin.
“The offensive unit is the best offensive unit I’ve ever personally tried to game plan against, talent-wise. They are smart. They don’t make mistakes,” Stewart added.
“What I want to find out is who we are, what we are and where we are. I don’t want to play any kind of way because of who is on the other sideline. To me, that’s more concerning. What these kids have heard for six years now is we don’t play the way we play because of them. We play the way we play because of us. That’s what I want to see. This is the season opener. It’s a big-time team we’re playing against but it’s the season opener. I told the kids today, turn the scoreboard off. Win, lose or draw, I want to go play a really good football team and us to play hard, play Temple Wildcat football, and I don’t care about anything else.”