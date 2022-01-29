BELTON — By extending its defense into the backcourt, No. 21 Mary Hardin-Baylor forced the ball out of the hands of McMurry point guard Remy Minor, who was coming off a 38-point performance just two days prior.
And without the scoring production of their top player, the War Hawks were no match for the balanced and deep Crusaders.
UMHB had five players in double figures, dominated the glass and limited Minor to just nine points while cruising to a 93-75 victory over McMurry on Saturday afternoon at Mayborn Campus Center.
“Minor is a really quick guard, so we wanted to slow him down. We’ve also struggled in the halfcourt to play hard on defense,” Crusaders head coach Clif Carroll said. “I think extending the defense revs our motor a little bit and gets us going. We’ve had some success with it recently, and I like what I’ve seen out of it.”
Carroll certainly won’t hear any complaints from his players, who seem to thrive on defending the entire court.
“I think we’ve been playing good since we’ve been pressuring teams lately,” UMHB junior wing Ty Prince said. “I like playing that way. Coach is pretty smart — for the most part.”
The War Hawks (7-10, 5-7 American Southwest Conference) hung in there through the opening 7 minutes before the Crusaders (15-2, 10-2) began pulling away.
A 3-pointer by Carson Hammond at the 13:10 mark gave UMHB the lead for good, and the advantage quickly swelled to double digits. When Kyle Wright batted down an inbounds pass at midcourt with 2 seconds left, corralled the ball two steps inside the center line and banked in a 3 just before the halftime buzzer, the Crusaders bounded into the locker room with a 56-39 cushion.
The first-half performance was a welcome sight for Carroll and his assistants, who worried their players might be in a lull following Thursday night’s emotional, roller-coaster victory over rival Hardin-Simmons.
“We struggle with maturity. We’re good, but there was concern about how we’d handle a good win and whether we’d let success distract us,” Carroll said. “For the most part, we played pretty well.”
Prince’s rebound and putback 3½ minutes after the break gave UMHB its first 20-point lead, which expanded to as much as 26 before Minor hit back-to-back 3s with about 5 minutes left and the outcome all but sealed.
CJ LeBlanc had 18 points, and Matt Pena added 13 for McMurry, which made 11 3-pointers but was outrebounded 54-37.
Prince finished with a double-double of 11 points and 11 boards. Josiah Johnson scored a game-high 22 points — leaving him five short of 1,000 for his UMHB career that hasn’t yet reached two full seasons — Luke Feely had 13 points, and Hammond and Wright chipped in 10 each.
The victory, coupled with LeTourneau’s loss Saturday, pushed the Crusaders back to the top of the league standings. They lead LeTourneau by a half-game heading into next week’s two-game road trip in which they visit the Yellowjackets and third-place Texas-Dallas.
UMHB goes back on the road the following week to face Howard Payne and Sul Ross State before closing the regular season with three straight home games against Concordia Texas (Feb. 14), Belhaven (Feb. 17) and East Texas Baptist (Feb. 19).
Whoever sits at the top of the league ladder at the end of the regular season will host the conference tournament.
“We talk about being able to host, because these guys know how it works. You can’t hide anything from them,” Carroll said. “The best way to handle it is to talk to them about it and lead them in the direction I want them led into.
“(Being in the conference lead) doesn’t change the magnitude of Thursday’s game. We still need to go on that road trip next week and take care of business.”