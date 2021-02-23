Both Temple softball coach Le-Net Franklin and her counterpart from Jarrell, Hope Gipson, said of Tuesday’s opener at Tem-Cat Field that their teams were just happy to finally be playing.
At the end of the night, though, Franklin’s Tem-Cats were a bit happier after they downed the Lady Cougars 5-4 in the 2021 season opener for both teams.
“I’m just excited for them to be on the field,” Franklin said. “I think they are excited to be on the field. We’ve been practicing, go through scrimmages then we sit around again (because of last week’s winter storm). It kind of reminded me of the pandemic. Just glad for them to be able to play.”
Trailing 1-0 after the first two innings, the Tem-Cats got to work in the third.
With two outs, Lily Wiser tied the game with a home run over the right field wall. Temple added another run after Cameryn Stewart followed the homer with a double to center and was driven in on a single by Alena Salazar.
“I think the kids feed off (Wiser),” Franklin said. “She’s one of the leaders on our team and when she’s able to make contact being aggressive, it falls in line. It was a great start for us.”
The Lady Cougars were relatively unfazed after giving up the lead and went back on top in the fourth.
They began the inning with back-to-back singles by Jasmine Benavidez and Victoria Romero, and they loaded the bases when the Tem-Cats were indecisive on Jenna Danek’s grounder to short. Back-to-back groundouts by Alexis Leatherwood and Reese Sandoval each drove in a run, and Jarrell made it 4-2 when Mollie Berumen reached on an error.
“I feel like we did a good job (after Temple took the lead),” Gipson said. “We were able to battle and maintain poise and not freak out.”
The Lady Cougars’ lead didn’t last long as Temple took it for good in its half of the fifth. Alexis Ares, who got the win in the circle, began the inning with a single to center. Courtesy runner Abby Hannon advanced to second on Stewart’s sacrifice bunt and scored when Jarrell had trouble fielding the throw to first. An infield single by Salazar moved Stewart to third, and she scored on a sacrifice fly by Nydia Colbert to tie it at 4. Elise Munoz then doubled to left to drive in Salazar, giving Temple the winning margin.
The Lady Cougars had runners at second in the sixth and seventh, but the Tem-Cats left them stranded.
“My biggest thing I’ve been preaching is have each other’s back,” Franklin said. “We got in trouble and they got it back. That’s all I can ask, have each other’s back and remain positive.”
Gipson, in her first year with Class 4A Jarrell, was pleased to see her girls fight the 6A Tem-Cats to the end.
“The girls have grit and they came out to fight,” she said “It showed, but it also showed that we have been out for two weeks. Our field wasn’t ready, so we’ve been practicing in the gym. For the amount of practice we’ve had, I’m pleased.”