SAN ANTONIO — A rain delay at Annemarie Tennis Center didn’t dampen the efforts of Gatesville’s Stormy Tatum on Tuesday at the UIL tennis state tournament. Tatum, a senior, won twice in straight sets to advance to today’s Class 4A girls singles final against Argyle’s Meghna Arun Kumar.
Tatum set up her second straight appearance in the final by defeating Midlothian Heritage’s Jaelee Young 6-1, 6-0 in the quarterfinals and Boerne’s Chloe O’Connor 6-3, 6-0 in the semifinals after the tournament start was delayed by a couple hours because of the weather.
The final is slated to begin at 8:30 a.m.
Also in the 4A bracket, Lake Belton’s group of state first-timers soaked up the experience.
The Broncos’ mixed doubles team of Jillian Webb and Cole Wieters fell in the quarterfinals 6-2, 6-1 to K’Linda Mason/Nicolas Villalovos of Hereford, Brodie Reed was defeated in the boys singles quarterfinals 6-1, 6-4 by Zach Couch of Longview Spring Hill, and the boys doubles tandem of Sam Rahm and Caden Marshall dropped a quarterfinal to Drew Gonzales/Tate Murphy of Wimberley 6-1, 6-2.
In 3A, Academy’s Hunter Bruggman beat Andres Albarado of Yoakum 4-6, 7-5, 7-6(3) in the boys singles quarterfinals before a 6-1, 6-1 loss to Idalou’s Logan Randall in the semifinals.
Also advancing to the semifinals was Academy’s mixed doubles pair of Amelia Powell/Parker Fossett, which defeated Reese Saccoccio/Jacob Gibbs of White Oak 6-2, 6-0. Powell and Fossett then were upended by Ethan Kuykendall/Shayann Darr of Big Lake Reagan County 6-0, 6-1.
Academy’s Kaylee Alexander won her girls singles quarterfinal 6-0, 6-2 over Abbie Speyrer of Shallowater but couldn’t get past Clare Wong of Queen City in the semifinals 7-5, 6-0.
In boys doubles, Cameron Yoe pair Nolan Brashear/Marino Cardona and Academy pair Daniel Golovin/Johnathan Golovin lost quarterfinal matches.