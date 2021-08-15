Temple wrapped up its first week of fall camp Saturday morning with its first practice in full pads, taking another step toward its intended product that will be ready to kick off the season Aug. 27 at Wildcat Stadium against Austin Westlake.
“They have been busting their tails. We’ve had great workouts,” Temple offensive coordinator Josh Sadler said following Saturday’s session that was conducted under a relentless sunshine and followed obligatory team picture day responsibilities. “There hasn’t been a lot of the lagging and dragging and walking around that by the third or fourth day you start to see, when you have to really try to get them going. There’s not as much of that this year.”
With a week of camp in the rearview, the Wildcats moved closer to solidifying its roster. They entered the offseason with more obvious openings at certain positions, including on the offensive line and at defensive back at which a combined six senior starters played their final game against Rockwall-Heath in the area round of the Class 6A Division II playoffs last December.
It’s the second consecutive year in which Temple — coming off a 10-2 campaign in 2020 that included the District 12-6A title — has had a four-player turnover on the O-line. Senior left tackle Colby Rice is this season’s lone returning starter.
Through spring ball, summer workouts and the initial six days in the August heat, however, filling out the depth chart has taken significant strides.
“That next-man-up mentality is something that these kids do a great job of,” Sadler said.
Projected to join Rice in clearing space in the trenches and providing time for the quarterback in the pocket are center Jose Faz, guards Endrei Sauls and Agustin Silva, and right tackle Jeremiah Mungia. There also are at least five others getting quality looks.
Faz and Silva were varsity backups in 2020.
“There’s some real good offensive linemen coming up,” Sadler said. “The one thing about this group of kids is they are going to fight their butts off against whoever shows up. If we’re better in Week 11 than we are Week 1 then that’s a great thing, and I have a feeling that this offensive line, by the time we get to Week 11, is going to be a fine group.”
Rice said the key to reaching the group’s potential is building a solid foundation of trust.
“We have to get a feel of how one another plays and come together as a unit,” he said.
In the rotation to replace Keon Williams and Carlton Mack at the cornerback spots are Naeten Mitchell, LeMichael Thompson and Triston Cohorn.
“They are coming along well,” Temple defensive coordinator Dexter Knox said of the DBs. “We have guys there that are smart and skilled, and I think they are answering the call pretty well.”
Benefiting the newcomers’ development in the defensive backfield is an established duo at safety in returning starters O’Tarian Peoples and Jaden Jackson. Peoples said the secondary is beginning to trend in the right direction as the start of the season approaches.
“The corners are new but I believe in them,” he said. “We go back and watch film and we are trying to perfect everything. They work hard. They work extremely hard.”
Therein lies the most important thing. Nothing is set in stone with about two weeks until the opener, and the overarching objective for each of the Wildcats is improvement day by day. The next chance for that is today. Then it’s Tuesday, Wednesday and so forth.
Temple travels to College Station on Thursday to scrimmage the Cougars. After that, it’s essentially game week with the Chaparrals on the horizon.
“I want August the 16th to be better than August the 14th,” Temple head coach Scott Stewart said Saturday. “It’s truly that simple. We have goals, and the first one is to win the day. Be better than you were yesterday.”