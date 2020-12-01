BELTON — As temperatures dipped into the 30s, forcing players and coaches to break out their jackets and long sleeves, Belton’s practice Tuesday morning felt more like one in preparation of a third- or fourth-round playoff game rather than a regular-season finale. Belton quarterback Ruben Jimenez described the Tigers’ focus this week as “laser-like,” and defensive end Charles Williams III said he and his teammates “know the situation we’re in.”
Make no mistake, Belton’s contest Thursday night against Harker Heights isn’t a postseason bout, but it has all the makings of one. And when the Tigers (3-6, 3-3) host the Knights (6-3, 4-2) in a battle for the final playoff berth out of District 12-6A, the atmosphere and intensity will resemble that of a playoff game.
For both teams, the postseason run starts Thursday.
“Our goal at the beginning of the season was to get into the playoffs by any means necessary,” said Williams, who had a season-high 14 tackles and one sack during Belton’s 27-21 overtime loss to Killeen Shoemaker last Friday. “Having the opportunity to still make that happen, even though our record is what it is, is still a great chance for us.”
The Tigers’ loss last week, in addition to Harker Heights’ win against Copperas Cove, puts Belton a game behind the Knights heading into the final regular-season game. A victory by the Tigers would move them into a fourth-place tie with Harker Heights and give Belton the tiebreaking edge — a head-to-head win against the Knights — needed to secure the league’s fourth berth.
A Heights victory would keep the Knights in fourth place to join Temple, Shoemaker and Bryan as the district’s playoff representatives.
“It means a lot that we control our season,” said Jimenez, who has thrown for 1,462 yards and 12 touchdowns to go with 603 yards and 10 scores on the ground this season. “This could be our last game, so you better believe everyone on this team is doing their best to earn one more game.”
After avoiding turnovers against Killeen Ellison two weeks ago in Belton’s return from a three-week hiatus because of COVID-19 quarantines, the Tigers gave the ball away last week with the game tied at 21 with around 4½ minutes left in regulation and again on their first possession of overtime. Shoemaker failed to turn the initial takeaway into points but capitalized on its first offensive play of the extra session with a 25-yard touchdown pass.
Harker Heights won its past three games, allowed less than 25 points in its last two contests and has 11 takeaways (six fumble recoveries and five interceptions) for the season. Ball security will be of the utmost improtance for the Tigers, according to head coach Brett Sniffin.
“Some of those turnovers we had were bad plays by us, and some of them were good plays by Shoemaker. So we’ve got to clean that up before Thursday,” said Sniffin, who added he has never coached in a win-and-in regular-season finale but had an 8-5 playoff record in 10 seasons — eight of which were postseason eligible — at Fort Bend Ridge Point. “We’ve proven we can play a turnover-free game, so we have to get back to forcing more turnovers than we commit. We do that, it usually bodes well.”
Sniffin’s experience with high-stakes games has given the 28-year coaching veteran a certain mindset when it comes to preparing his players for big moments — keep it simple and keep it routine. It’s a lesson he learned during Ridge Point’s run to the Class 5A Division II state semifinals in 2015 and one he has continued to practice in his first season at Belton.
“I’ve been in plenty of playoff games, which is just like this week in the sense that you win and move on or lose and you’re done, but you don’t want to focus on that,” Sniffin said. “I don’t believe in building up games. The kids know what’s at stake and know the importance of this game. They don’t need me to light a fire under them. So we’re just going to practice, improve on what we do and hopefully that’ll be enough to get the win.”
Red-hot Knights
After losing two of its first three 12-6A games, Harker Heights bounced back with a 51-50 overtime win against Shoemaker three weeks ago, followed by a 52-23 showing against Killeen and capped with a 42-20 victory against Copperas Cove last week.
The Knights average 37 points and 452 yards per game while allowing 30 points a game. Belton averages 30 points and 424 yards per game and yields 29 points and 333 yards.
Sophomore running back Re’Shaun Sanford leads Harker Heights with 1,036 yards and five touchdowns rushing. Sniffin said defending Sanford, who has run for more than 150 yards in three straight games, will be a tough task.
“We’ve got to contain (Sanford). He’s a go-daddy. He does a great job running out of the backfield and playing receiver,” Sniffin said. “If we can contain him and not let him beat us, then I think we’ve got a good shot of stopping their offense.”
Senior quarterback Shaun West has thrown for 1,615 yards and 16 touchdowns for the Knights but was injured during the game against Killeen and did not play last week. His status is unknown for Thursday night’s contest.
Playoff matchup
The Belton-Harker Heights winner will advance into the 6A Division I playoffs and travel to face host Duncanville — the top seed from 11-6A — in next week’s bi-district round.
That matchup will be the first for the Panthers (6-1) since Nov. 20. Duncanville’s district contests against DeSoto last week and Waxahachie this week were canceled.
Duncanville reached the 6A Division I state championship game last year before falling to Galena Park North Shore.
Leading the charge
Despite being one of Belton’s significant question marks to begin the season, the Tigers’ offensive line has proven to be one of the team’s most valuable assets. Led by seniors Thomas Bowman, Matthew Sierras, Charles Wilson and Garrett Schoolcraft and junior Jackson Engelke, the offensive line has paved the way for senior running back Maurice Reed — who has a team-high 1,085 yards and nine touchdowns rushing.
Belton averages 230 yards rushing per game, and the line allowed only two sacks over the last five games after yielding six through the first three contests.
“We’ve got three starters there that were playing JV ball last year, so they’re hungry. They’re not the biggest linemen we have, but they fight and do a tremendous job,” Sniffin said. “We wouldn’t be where we are with this opportunity if it wasn’t for our offensive line.”