BOYS

DISTRICT 12-6A

Temple 71, Belton 43

Belton 8 13 10 12 — 43

Temple 26 4 28 13 — 71

Belton (11-4, 0-2) — Johnson 11, Jones 8, Rardin 7, Bramlett 6, Morgan 5, Smith 2, Santana 2, Pine 2.

Temple (11-0, 1-0) — Pate 25, Garcia 16, Johnston 12, Troup 6, Hudson 6, Smith 3, D.Jackson 2, Stewart 2.

JV — Temple 38, Belton 32

NON-DISTRICT

Moody 46, Granger 39

Granger 9 10 9 11 — 39

Moody 13 12 7 14 — 46

Granger — Ryder 11, Rhodes 9, Miller 8, Gaida 4, Cabello 3, Reyna 2, Clouse 2.

Moody (11-2) — Norward 15, Hohhertz 9, Jarzynkowski 8, Stone 5, Allen 4, Hughes 3, Fellers 2.

JV — Granger 46, Moody 41

Chilton 50, Holland 42

Chilton 10 10 10 20 — 50

Holland 14 4 7 17 — 42

Chilton — Davis 30, Bailey 14, Cromer 5, Fernandez 1.

Holland — Frei 11, Burton 11, Tomasek 11, Pursche 6, C.Evans 3.

GIRLS

DISTRICT 19-3A

Academy 40, Lexington 32

Academy 8 7 7 18 — 40

Lexington 6 10 7 9 — 32

Academy (7-8, 1-0) — Erwin 18, Conde 12, Fastzkie 6, Fossett 4.

JV — Academy 21, lexington 13

Troy 48, McGregor 29

Troy 8 20 5 15 — 48

McGregor 6 4 9 10 — 29

Troy (8-7, 1-0) — Mosley 17, Sebek 11, Guardiola 7, DeLeon 7, Pierce 3, Kelly 2, Saxon 1.

McGregor — Lillard 13, Threadgill 5, Knox 4, Newton 3, Lopez 2, Velasquez 2.

JVA — McGregor 29, Troy 21

JVB — Troy 16, McGregor 14

DISTRICT 25-2A

Mumford 42, Holland 35

Mumford 10 8 13 11 — 42

Holland 11 11 7 6 — 35

Mumford — Wagner 13, Brown 9, Judson 8, Hernandez 8, Redman 2, Scarmarto 2.

Holland (8-8, 0-1) — Carter 18, Dickey 4, Krizcky 4, Kurtz 3, Gadison 3, Martinez 3.

JV — Holland 20, Mumford 9

NON-DISTRICT

Gatesville 67, Mexia 41

Gatesville 13 21 14 19 — 67

Mexia 11 11 6 13 — 41

Gatesville — Jones 22, Washington 12, Ward 10, Nolte 4, Warren 3, L.Smalley 3, Chacon 3, C.Smalley 3, Coward 3, Jaynes 2.

Mexia — Miller 10, Creen 9, Davis 9, Lee 5, Clepra 5, Keener 2, Herrera 1.

JV — Mexia 26, Gatesville 23