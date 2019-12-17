BOYS
DISTRICT 12-6A
Temple 71, Belton 43
Belton 8 13 10 12 — 43
Temple 26 4 28 13 — 71
Belton (11-4, 0-2) — Johnson 11, Jones 8, Rardin 7, Bramlett 6, Morgan 5, Smith 2, Santana 2, Pine 2.
Temple (11-0, 1-0) — Pate 25, Garcia 16, Johnston 12, Troup 6, Hudson 6, Smith 3, D.Jackson 2, Stewart 2.
JV — Temple 38, Belton 32
NON-DISTRICT
Moody 46, Granger 39
Granger 9 10 9 11 — 39
Moody 13 12 7 14 — 46
Granger — Ryder 11, Rhodes 9, Miller 8, Gaida 4, Cabello 3, Reyna 2, Clouse 2.
Moody (11-2) — Norward 15, Hohhertz 9, Jarzynkowski 8, Stone 5, Allen 4, Hughes 3, Fellers 2.
JV — Granger 46, Moody 41
Chilton 50, Holland 42
Chilton 10 10 10 20 — 50
Holland 14 4 7 17 — 42
Chilton — Davis 30, Bailey 14, Cromer 5, Fernandez 1.
Holland — Frei 11, Burton 11, Tomasek 11, Pursche 6, C.Evans 3.
GIRLS
DISTRICT 19-3A
Academy 40, Lexington 32
Academy 8 7 7 18 — 40
Lexington 6 10 7 9 — 32
Academy (7-8, 1-0) — Erwin 18, Conde 12, Fastzkie 6, Fossett 4.
JV — Academy 21, lexington 13
Troy 48, McGregor 29
Troy 8 20 5 15 — 48
McGregor 6 4 9 10 — 29
Troy (8-7, 1-0) — Mosley 17, Sebek 11, Guardiola 7, DeLeon 7, Pierce 3, Kelly 2, Saxon 1.
McGregor — Lillard 13, Threadgill 5, Knox 4, Newton 3, Lopez 2, Velasquez 2.
JVA — McGregor 29, Troy 21
JVB — Troy 16, McGregor 14
DISTRICT 25-2A
Mumford 42, Holland 35
Mumford 10 8 13 11 — 42
Holland 11 11 7 6 — 35
Mumford — Wagner 13, Brown 9, Judson 8, Hernandez 8, Redman 2, Scarmarto 2.
Holland (8-8, 0-1) — Carter 18, Dickey 4, Krizcky 4, Kurtz 3, Gadison 3, Martinez 3.
JV — Holland 20, Mumford 9
NON-DISTRICT
Gatesville 67, Mexia 41
Gatesville 13 21 14 19 — 67
Mexia 11 11 6 13 — 41
Gatesville — Jones 22, Washington 12, Ward 10, Nolte 4, Warren 3, L.Smalley 3, Chacon 3, C.Smalley 3, Coward 3, Jaynes 2.
Mexia — Miller 10, Creen 9, Davis 9, Lee 5, Clepra 5, Keener 2, Herrera 1.
JV — Mexia 26, Gatesville 23